Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

Birthday Forecast for 17th June 2024

Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart suggests a good year ahead. Increase your spiritual practices and embrace white as your power color this year to activate your intuitive powers. A special project at work will give you the opportunity to express a unique talent, which in turn will increase your finances with a pay increase or promotion. A nagging health issue will subside once you discover and implement new information about personal habits you can change to heal the problem. Expect family and friends to make higher demands on your time as they’ll need you now more than ever. Investments you make now should pay off handsomely, restoring your financial security by the end of the year.

Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours: Black, Grey, Blue

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

A whole bunch of explosive energy is on the way, so get ready for some fireworks! Today's frenetic energy will urge you to make some changes to your future goals. You'll also feel the need to associate with a whole new group of peers. If that's the case, try to ease away from your current crew gently -- or offer to take them along.