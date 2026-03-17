Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

17th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 17th March 2026

Moon semi-square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give good results for the whole year. You will remain very happy. Situation will be in your favour. Time is very helpful. You will get credit for some achievement. Boss’s liberal attitude will help you rise in your work. Your spouse’s health will keep getting better. Income will be good. A change of job or place is indicated. You will have to struggle for your rights. Conditions will improve. You will be successful in getting your lost prestige. You will look for goodness in everyone. You will make more efforts to achieve success at work. You will acquire a high position. Your romantic life will be wonderful. Those who are single will plan to get married. You will enjoy it as per your wish. Your dreams will be fulfilled. Luck is favouring you.

Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26

Lucky days: Monday, Tuesday, Friday

Lucky colours: White, Pink, Orange

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will find that joint interests and likings are going to bring you nearer to one another. Use your impressive communication skills to have a better understanding with your partner. Your time is not very well. But you will cope with the problems very well. You will remember your closed ones; they will support you fully in these testing times.