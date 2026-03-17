Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

17th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 17th March 2026
Moon semi-square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give good results for the whole year. You will remain very happy. Situation will be in your favour. Time is very helpful. You will get credit for some achievement. Boss’s liberal attitude will help you rise in your work. Your spouse’s health will keep getting better. Income will be good. A change of job or place is indicated. You will have to struggle for your rights. Conditions will improve. You will be successful in getting your lost prestige. You will look for goodness in everyone. You will make more efforts to achieve success at work. You will acquire a high position. Your romantic life will be wonderful. Those who are single will plan to get married. You will enjoy it as per your wish. Your dreams will be fulfilled. Luck is favouring you.
Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26
Lucky days: Monday, Tuesday, Friday
Lucky colours: White, Pink, Orange
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will find that joint interests and likings are going to bring you nearer to one another. Use your impressive communication skills to have a better understanding with your partner. Your time is not very well. But you will cope with the problems very well. You will remember your closed ones; they will support you fully in these testing times.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your love mate is not going to be very delighted with you as your professional life consumes so much of your time. As an effect of this, your romantic life can undergo quite a lot. You need to be careful about money matters. You will take time to be with family and close ones. You will develop interest in spiritualism.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You need to develop some personal connection apart from emotional one with your mate to feel really loved. That is the reason you should spend time together and also pamper yourself in fun activities. You will come closer to your loved ones. You will also get knowledge, to learn something new.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
There will be an occasion to go out of station with your love mate. A friend can give you a good piece of advice which would help you in dealing with your love affair on the whole. The activities you were involved in in the past will continue. You will find time for your family members. You will find happiness and love with close ones.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
From the word go, you will feel ignited with many positive ideas for love and marital plans. You prefer action and would thus decide that this is how you want your romantic life to be. It is time to understand your real character and come out as a winner. You will find tremendous attraction for something new. It will be worth it.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are going to have a good day. You may plan fun activities with your lover and delight in shared interests. You are also likely to bring up the topic of planning marriage. You will be able to compromise with the circumstances but for good. You will feel refreshed yourself.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Romance will be at its topmost level now. You are going to feel so many new sentiments and realize that this is what you had been wishing for. A nice time is there for you. The placement of Moon will be peaceful for you. You will be careful about fulfilling responsibilities and contacting people.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You may wish some changes so maybe you could move your focus to another area in your love affair. Don’t go too far as you may find it difficult to marriage. You will get new position or job. You will adopt a new lifestyle. Career related work will move forward. You will feel commitment to adapting to new situations.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Avoid highlighting unpleasant issues as neither of you have the mood or energy to handle it. You perhaps need to pay more attention to your mate today. You will have good gains. In case of all financial matters including funds, loans, inherited assets, investment the situation will remain in your favor.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You could be in the mood to spend some quality time with your family after a long time. Keep your expectations slightly low else you are going to be let down by a person close to you. You will get attracted to religion and philosophy. Keep the money in hand, otherwise you may fall short of money when you need it most.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There is contentment with your mate, but you have a habit of finding too many faults frequently. You need to give some time to understand him/her better. You will love to keep up with the people. You will also care for your parents, relatives and elders. In some personal matters, you will leave your impudent attitude.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Challenges do not bother you today. Following your love interest will be a challenge you are going to adore and put in every initiative to see that you are effective. You will complete a work that was struck for somewhere now. You will be with your loved ones. You will make changes in your office and home.