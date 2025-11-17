Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

17th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 17th November 2025

Sun trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. You will put in lot of hard work and effort. And will be able to control the situation to your liking. You will face challenges in your business. Your enemies can hatch a conspiracy to oppose you. But they will not be successful. Despite the obstacles, you will not let go of your determination and bravery. Your financial situation will keep getting better. Friends will help you a lot. You will also be allotted a special project. You will also get timely financial help from your brothers and family members. It is a very good year for romance and love. You will remain committed to your partner and plan to get married. Students will get lot of opportunities to rise. They will get success in exams/interviews. You will also meet an influential personality and will have gains.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Orange, Red, Yellow

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are likely to bring up an issue you have been thinking for long before your love partner. Expect to get a positive reaction so all is going to be fine. You will enrich your knowledge and get happiness from your progeny. Your morale will be upbeat. You may get some money as well as may buy a new vehicle too.