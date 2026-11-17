17th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 17th November 2026



Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart and it will be a wonderful year for you. You will get results for the hard work put up by you. Your sincerity and hard work will be for everyone to see. Your livelihood will increase. You will feel excessive self-confidence and energy within yourself. You will concentrate on your work. Your family and friends will help you a lot. You will get marital bliss. Husband and wife will share wonderful bonding. It is time to take appropriate decision regarding your future if you are involved in a relationship. You will get opportunities to travel abroad for higher education and studies. You will be busy in interviews and meetings. You will invest in a good place. Do not trust unknown people and strangers. You will have more profits despite less effort. You will learn new skills. You will be more aware of your life.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Tuesday, Saturday, Friday

Lucky colours : Blue, Violet, Maize

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your love relationship will be quite fast-paced and hectic. Your mate could spur you on with a few challenges. There will be lot of happiness and vibrancy. You will take some quick decisions in financial matters, and their effects will be observed later. You will be full of energy, enthusiasm and energy. Your health will be perfect.