17th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 17th November 2026
Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart and it will be a wonderful year for you. You will get results for the hard work put up by you. Your sincerity and hard work will be for everyone to see. Your livelihood will increase. You will feel excessive self-confidence and energy within yourself. You will concentrate on your work. Your family and friends will help you a lot. You will get marital bliss. Husband and wife will share wonderful bonding. It is time to take appropriate decision regarding your future if you are involved in a relationship. You will get opportunities to travel abroad for higher education and studies. You will be busy in interviews and meetings. You will invest in a good place. Do not trust unknown people and strangers. You will have more profits despite less effort. You will learn new skills. You will be more aware of your life.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Tuesday, Saturday, Friday
Lucky colours : Blue, Violet, Maize
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your love relationship will be quite fast-paced and hectic. Your mate could spur you on with a few challenges. There will be lot of happiness and vibrancy. You will take some quick decisions in financial matters, and their effects will be observed later. You will be full of energy, enthusiasm and energy. Your health will be perfect.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
A new area is likely to unfold enthralling you with charm and mystery. Love beckons and you will be delighted with the sweet company you are going to receive. Your worries regarding education and future of your child will get over. You will also enter a partnership to expand your business. It will prove beneficial.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is a challenging time, and you can get upset easily. Your mate will be by your side through thick and thin, so you need not get worried unnecessarily. You will accomplish all difficult tasks with the help of your friends and helpers. Your prestige in society will rise. You will make lot of money too and your financial position is good.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You may have words over your professional life gaining so much importance. So, some pressure in romance is strongly indicated. A phase of unhappiness cannot be ruled out. Your grip on business will increase. Property matters between brothers will be resolved amicably. You will try to balance household expenditure with income.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You could find yourself in a situation where you tend to act in an impulsive way. Your love relations can be challenged, and it is going to require a natural stand while tackling this. You will evaluate yourself in your job and will take steps to improve your worth. You will be immersed in new ideas and thoughts. Your house and family will be your top priority.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are in love and extremely happy. If you are looking for support from your family with your plan for getting engaged, it is going to come your way. You will get the blessings of your elders and parents. You will feel self-confident and will take part in some business activities. It is a good day.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Both of you could get closer to each other and could consider making plans to get married. There will be lot of stability and desire to keep it this way. You will make progress in your job. You will get creative ideas. And get the blessings of elders. You can get a new opportunity in business job.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your love partner is going to keep you amused with his/her lively manner. You may have to head out of town for a while and decide to take your lover along with you. You will get involved in some dispute, so avoid taking any risk in your business. If you lend money to someone it is going to be difficult to recover it. Avoid any hasty decision.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You would like to take your lover for an outing so you can spend more time together. Romantic relations will be smooth, and good harmony is going to prevail. You will take some strong decisions in business whose benefit you will get later. Your efforts will yield expected results. Financial position is good.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
For you love is more than just a physical thing. You would like to share your thoughts also with your mate. You will enjoy a good wavelength with this person in your life. You will get a new job opportunity. A chance meeting with an influential person will open the doors of progress for you. You will be extremely lucky.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You may have to face a tough time in achieving your aim but refrain from going overboard. A mindless argument can occur making things more difficult for you. Something important regarding your children will take place. You will also make good financial gains. You will invest in long-term assets and acquire substantial gains.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You are likely to face some opposition from your members for the choice of a life partner. So, in a way this can be a lonely phase. However, they will rally around and support you. Sudden financial gain will change the circle of your life. Fate is knocking on your door. You will achieve much and make good gains.