Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

17th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 17th October 2024
Moon sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will bring terrific results for you. You will be positive and in high spirits. There will be methodical approach the way you take things. People will take notice of you and will get influenced. You will be able to get the things done to your liking. You will have ample opportunities to make progress in your job/profession. And will make the best use of opportunities presented. Your colleagues will keep supporting you. And bosses will be a constant source of inspiration. Your financial position will get better and strong. You will be socializing a lot. And will be invited to party and feast. There will be joyous and cheerful atmosphere at home. Your partner will do everything from his/her side to make you happy. Children will shine in studies. You will be undertaking lot of business related trips throughout the year.
17th October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Tuesday. Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Brown, Peacock Blue, Pastel shades
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will face many problems. Some court decision might also go against your interests. This will lower your morals a bit. But you will think of going for appeal. And will have to spend a large amount of money on lawyer’s fee. Health of your spouse might turn delicate. You will appear dissatisfied with life in general.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will get a big share in division of your family property. It would come up to your expectations. And you will be satisfied. Your bank balance will increase. You would also come to face a situation where you will have to take an on the spot decision. But you will decide to remain quiet. And as the things unfold later it would prove beneficial for your overall interests.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be getting excellent financial benefits. Your sources of income would be manifold. You would also be able to do those things at your work place which others find it difficult to even think off. Your superiors will be very much impressed by you. Your mate will appear satisfied with you. And children would excel in studies.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be able to impress everyone with your personality. You will be interacting a lot with people of opposite sex and will get noticed. You will be the center of attraction. Your imitable personality will leave a lasting impression on people’s mind. You might develop strong relations with some persons.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is a wonderful time period. New projects will see light of the day. You will be excited to meet new challenges at work. Opponents will be unable to harm you. You will carry yourself in style. Money circulation will remain excellent. You will be able to complete all works at the domestic front. Your spouse will give full support.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will undertake some ambitious project. It will take lot of efforts to get them completed. Initially some people might resist but you will be able to silence everyone. Your peers and superiors will give full support. You could also finalize marriage of some young member in the family. Health of elders in the family will remain perfect.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be beset with variety of problems and will find it difficult to face them. But God will help you get through this difficult phase of life. And you will be relieved a lot. You might develop spiritual taste and have religious inclination. And could also undertake religious journey with family and will also indulge in charity to perfect your karmas.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will have a very rewarding day. You can receive a cheque or draft for some professional; assignment. There are possibilities of signing some business contract too. Those who were jobless for some time now will get new job offers. You will also complete your tasks at the work place carefully with lot of deliberation and would also seek advice of seniors.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will enjoy this time period. Your work load in your office will increase but you will not come under any pressure. You may be given some new job responsibility and your importance will increase. Your involvement in family affairs will increase and will keep everyone happy. You will also come in contact with new people.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your health may not be on your side. But you will not deviate and will keep on doing your work. And win appreciation of your peers too. You will also come in contact with some influential personality. You will become very devoted to your parents and will look after them well. Newly weds will enjoy new relations and also take time to understand each other.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Efforts that you made in the past will bore you good results. There will be ample peace and full cooperation at the domestic and work front. Some relative will give you good news. You will also be able to win a very big contract or order for your organization. This will lead to sudden enhancement in your prestige and status.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be facing numerous problems. There could be problems related to cold, cough, B.P. etc. but they will be temporary. Some persons might back stab you. This will hurt you immensely. But you will come close to your family and give lot of love to your children. Elders in the family will bless you. And your financial position will remain normal.