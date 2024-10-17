Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

17th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 17th October 2024

Moon sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will bring terrific results for you. You will be positive and in high spirits. There will be methodical approach the way you take things. People will take notice of you and will get influenced. You will be able to get the things done to your liking. You will have ample opportunities to make progress in your job/profession. And will make the best use of opportunities presented. Your colleagues will keep supporting you. And bosses will be a constant source of inspiration. Your financial position will get better and strong. You will be socializing a lot. And will be invited to party and feast. There will be joyous and cheerful atmosphere at home. Your partner will do everything from his/her side to make you happy. Children will shine in studies. You will be undertaking lot of business related trips throughout the year.

17th October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Tuesday. Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Brown, Peacock Blue, Pastel shades

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will face many problems. Some court decision might also go against your interests. This will lower your morals a bit. But you will think of going for appeal. And will have to spend a large amount of money on lawyer’s fee. Health of your spouse might turn delicate. You will appear dissatisfied with life in general.