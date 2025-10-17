Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

17th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 17th October 2025

Moon semi-sextile Venus on your solar return chart indicates wonderful results for you. You will get an opportunity to make your creative skill shine at your place of work. Your distinct style of thinking will help in meeting lot of challenging situations. You will interact and spend a lot of time with people on one–to–one level. And also, with those with whom you work together or share your thoughts. You will exude an air of enthusiasm, and this will help in getting positive vibes from people with whom you interact. Your financial position will be excellent. You will share good equations with members of your family. Your friends will support you. And you will be source of inspiration for those who are younger to you. You will be drawn to spiritualism and religious activities in a big way. Your social standing will increase, and you may be rewarded for your services to society.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Blue, Pal yellow, Off- White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

A piece of good news will make you happy. Matters at work can interfere with your love life. However, you refuse to be defeated and will put in all efforts to do both works. Work that was about to be accomplished will get halted. You might have to pay for carelessness at work. Don’t throw caution at the wind.