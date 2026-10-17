Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

17th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 17th October 2026



Moon sextile Venus on your solar return chart and it will give good results. Your sources of income will be excellent, and you will have good gains. You would be able to communicate well and will be able to express your views effectively. People would be impressed by you. You will appear dynamic and charismatic. And will get your work done. Those in films, entertainment, writing, dance, fashion and media industry etc. will do well and get acclaim. You will remain popular with the opposite sex. You could also enter love relations. It will be fruitful and long-lasting. Marriage is possible. You could also make plans to travel abroad for vacations with family. Relations with siblings will remain good. Those in politics or social services could be rewarded for their contributions.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Green, Black, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

There are numerous areas of interest that you share with your mate and that is what keeps you both going well. You intend to make a lifetime commitment with this person, but you are not sure about your decision. You will enjoy your holidays and will take short breaks from your work. Keep domestic budget under control.