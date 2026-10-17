Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

17th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 17th October 2026
Moon sextile Venus on your solar return chart and it will give good results. Your sources of income will be excellent, and you will have good gains. You would be able to communicate well and will be able to express your views effectively. People would be impressed by you. You will appear dynamic and charismatic. And will get your work done. Those in films, entertainment, writing, dance, fashion and media industry etc. will do well and get acclaim. You will remain popular with the opposite sex. You could also enter love relations. It will be fruitful and long-lasting. Marriage is possible. You could also make plans to travel abroad for vacations with family. Relations with siblings will remain good. Those in politics or social services could be rewarded for their contributions.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Green, Black, Violet
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
There are numerous areas of interest that you share with your mate and that is what keeps you both going well. You intend to make a lifetime commitment with this person, but you are not sure about your decision. You will enjoy your holidays and will take short breaks from your work. Keep domestic budget under control.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You could avoid bringing to fore the past matters that had been lying quiescent for a long time now. Let bygones be bygones and ride the ongoing wave of excitement in life. You will mess up an opportunity that is presented to you. Keep yourself ready and never let an opportunity that comes your way by luck.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Feelings of adoration can arise, which may leave you feeling full of optimism about a very good and bright future. A perfect relationship can be formed with someone you meet at a public place. A quarrel may develop in your family with someone close. You need to come out of it quickly. Your loved one’s care for you a lot.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
After a long time, there is going to be great harmony in your relationship. Lot of misconceptions are likely to get resolved for good new. Your tension will get resolved. Avoid taking business decisions in isolation. You need to stay calm and get out of it. Your friends and family members are your biggest strengths.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Financial health will be good, allowing you to enjoy life more. Joyful romantic moments are also indicated. You might think about culminating this into marriage. These are property gaining days. There is a possibility of a spiritual journey. You will have lot of energy. There will be peace and cooperation in family ties.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Past failures could make you cautious of getting involved with someone again. However, you will make sincere efforts to come out of this situation and begin to trust for good. The time is indicating success in every work. You will have lot of mental satisfaction. You will have money in your hands.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You can meet someone accidentally and you may not notice at all the potential this encounter has in transforming your life. You would enjoy the company and wish to have more. A short excursion together is also on the cards. You will work with lot of dedication and will not tolerate other’s interference in your work.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Social life is going to be dynamic again and may keep you busy. Strangers can get fascinated by even your lively presence and would wish to come closer and know more about you. You will find your work interesting. You will get lot of names and fame in society. You will develop feelings for someone close.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will have a strong feeling to get your dispersed energy together now. It is not going to be an uphill task for you as you are talented enough to maintain a fine balance between professional and work life. Your tension for money will be over. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. You will get a promotion in job.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
There may be scuffle in your relationship that keeps it from really moving ahead. Both of you need to do your best to handle the crisis in your relation so that things can progress smoothly. You will feel cheerful in the company of your loved ones. You will make profits in your business and make lot of money.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Behave softly to get your work done. Your subordinates will listen to your suggestions. You will concentrate on two things. The first is business and the second is contact with influential people. You will be successful in both. Your work will get done easily. You will focus on your relations. Your communication skills will be second to none.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You might be feeling quite subdued in your love affair and could look like it could be as light as air again. Even amid hectic work schedules, you could find yourself aloof and wasting your life. You will try to finish your work in a hurry. But it will not help your cause. You will have to get help from people who work with you.