Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

17th September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 17th September 2024

Moon is opposite Mercury on your solar return chart and this is a very good combination. And you will be rewarded for your efforts. Your business plans will get success and you will think about a major expansion in collaboration or partnership. New job offers will keep coming. You will also make efforts to improve your skills and enhance your knowledge. You will also implement novel ideas and undertake new assignments. Those who are in media, fashion, entertainment line etc. can get national and international acclaim and awards. Those in business can get overseas contacts. You will be socially active and will make lot of friends. You will enjoy a very good love life. And will remain popular with the opposite sex. You can fall in love with a person known to you. Business/work related trips will keep you busy. New contacts too could be developed.

17th September 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Yellow, Bottle Green, Rose Red

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Perhaps your marriage plans may need a little more working on which you have not done enough. You may need to take a big decision here. Avoid doing this in a hurried manner. Take special care of your health. And do not interfere in other’s affairs. Otherwise, you may have to pay some price. Your own people will betray you.