Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

17th September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:
Birthday Forecast for 17th September 2024
Moon is opposite Mercury on your solar return chart and this is a very good combination. And you will be rewarded for your efforts. Your business plans will get success and you will think about a major expansion in collaboration or partnership. New job offers will keep coming. You will also make efforts to improve your skills and enhance your knowledge. You will also implement novel ideas and undertake new assignments. Those who are in media, fashion, entertainment line etc. can get national and international acclaim and awards. Those in business can get overseas contacts. You will be socially active and will make lot of friends. You will enjoy a very good love life. And will remain popular with the opposite sex. You can fall in love with a person known to you. Business/work related trips will keep you busy. New contacts too could be developed.
17th September 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Yellow, Bottle Green, Rose Red
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Perhaps your marriage plans may need a little more working on which you have not done enough. You may need to take a big decision here. Avoid doing this in a hurried manner. Take special care of your health. And do not interfere in other’s affairs. Otherwise, you may have to pay some price. Your own people will betray you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a good day. Your mate will lend support in an important matter. Take your time while making major decisions that could affect your relationship. It is time for self analysis and introspection. You will have gains from all directions. And will be successful in whatever you do.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You can be in two minds regarding the relations you are in unlikely incidents can spoil the feelings you have towards your mate giving rise to problems. You will play an important role in a matter of vital importance in your office. And will remain busy in religious activities.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be impatient for quick results. It is likely to be a trying time as pressure builds up to make a commitment which you would rather put off right now. Time is favorable. Whatever work you want to do, will be done now. You will make people see your point of view.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
A professional opportunity would come to you by chance. It will prove to be beneficial in many ways. And you may even find yourself developing romantic feelings for some person you know quite well. You will harbor generous feelings towards poor and weak people and you will help them and show the right path. Financial position will remain good.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your sweetheart is going to need your undivided attention when you are together. Avoid work related stress. Give full attention to your personal life to make your relationship work. For those who are in politics, it is the right time to establish your impression and influence. Health will remain ok.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
The thrill of romance will take hold of you as you get to meet someone new. There will be much anticipation for the next meeting and all the joy it holds. Travelling will be comfortable. And you will get good news from somewhere. New job/business offers will come.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are heading for a good time. You may like to do something that is a bit cut out of the ordinary. Fun filled activities will take up much of your time. You will gain expertise in your field of work. And will take the blessings of your elders. You will also get the help of friends and colleagues.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Good luck is in the store for you. Your mate may get you interested in a new scheme which is going to be benefit both of you in the long run in a very big way. You will get the due for your work. It is a prestige-enhancing day. Students will focus on their studies.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your headstrong attitude can be a help and a hindrance. It can help you go places but at the same time not allow the relationship to make the progress you desire. You will buy something of importance for your house. Your family will be your priority now.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You might insist on a long pending desire being fulfilled. This could put in a state of stress as it could involve big planning. You may have to undertake a quick journey. The society will recognize your talent and skill. You will implement your plans. The time is crucial for you.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Forget things that have happened in the past as now is the time to move on. You can meet someone who offers an exciting time which can spur you on. Your important work will get done. But it will take lot of hard work and efforts to get it completed. Health will get better.