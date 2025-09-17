Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

17th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 17th September 2025

Moon Square Mars on your solar return chart which will give mixed results. You will face challenges in your job. Your bosses will be having lot of expectations from you, and you need to fulfill them. You will also face some serious competition in your business/profession. Some of your enemies and opponents will try to harm your reputation. You may also have some financial irregularities in your business. Hence, you need to keep an eye on your partners. Take all investment related decisions wisely. Do not sign any legal document without reading it carefully. Also take advice of your well-wishers if you plan a change of job. In romantic matters you need to show flexibility. Trusting too much will hurt your interests. Don’t make any commitments in a haste. A tiff with brothers on some property-related matters is not ruled out. Your financial position is going to be normal.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your love relationship will be quite fast-paced and hectic. Your mate could spur you on with a few challenges. There will be lot of happiness and vibrancy. You will take some quick decisions in financial matters, and their effects will be observed later. You will be full of energy, enthusiasm and energy. Your health will be perfect.