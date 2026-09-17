Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

17th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 17th September 2026
Moon semi-sextile Venus on your solar return chart and it will give beneficial results. Money that is struck somewhere due to various reasons will be released. You will have monetary benefits. You will also invest your money wisely. You will be imaginative and creative in your approach. You will begin a new job or occupation which will prove favourable for you in the long run. You will also save lot of money. You will receive new business offers. Your full concentration will be on your work. Love birds will have a wonderful time. Marriage of a family member will get fixed. Your efforts and hard work will bear fruit. You will remain busy with financial activities such as bank, investments, shares and funds. You will somehow get your work done through dialogue. New friends and well-wishers may enter your life.
Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Friday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Green, Pale yellow, Orange
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your love life is heading towards a high peak. You will feel more responsible to your lover and make sure you spend enough time with him/her. A romantic evening awaits you. It will be a knowledge gaining day. You will go out with your family for fun and relaxation. You will also make some new records.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
On the romantic front, you may have to make a difficult choice. However, once having done that, you can relax and enjoy a sedate and rather enjoyable time with your love partner. You will do some special work. You will be busy hosting your guests. Time will move in your favor. You will have unexpected profits in your business and profession.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
A huge amount of admiration and love signals are going to be coming your way. There will be socializing and a lot of fun also. A romantic gateway is also very much on your mind. You will be full of enthusiasm and excitement. You will contact far-distance people. Health will remain fine and you will have no worries.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The behavior of your mate is likely to confuse you, and you will be pulled and pushed in all directions. You are going to feel let down and may even consider putting an end to this relationship. Students will study with focus and determination. Good events are bound to take place. This time will be important for those events in which you are emotionally connected.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You can find yourself sliding and it would be good if you had the right person with you to give you sound advice. It is very important for you to be with someone you trust. You will get lot of money. You will fulfill your daily needs. You will take care of your close relatives as well. They will be satisfied with you.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is time to postpone some romantically inclined plans and devote more time to your job. Try to remain stable emotionally so you can handle matters of the heart in a more practical manner. Students will do well. You will have lots of love and affection from children. They will listen to you.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You may have the tendency to dwell on the negative aspects of life and may find it difficult to think of anything positive, especially if you are single. Get involved socially, that will benefit you. You will be surrounded by some problems. You will be neglected by someone. It will upset you. But there is a way out.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your love life will not be very stable. There could be many arguments, and you will have to put in lot of hard work to see that all goes well. A short journey brings good results. You will spend lavishly on books, jewelry, property. You will be in search of an opportunity and will use it fully once you get it.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
As far as romance is concerned, you will be confident of keeping your lover happy. However, do not plan any major events. Instead, you should concentrate on building a stronger bond with the person of your dreams. Housewives will get busy in-house chores and will not find time even for themselves. You will earn lot of money.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
There will be quiet emotional stability in your romance that helps you surmount many difficulties. Confiding in your partner will help you as you will get good feedback from him/her. Marriage proposals for bachelors will speed up. You will be in a jolly mood. You will feel lot of mental peace in the company of friends.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is time to get more social, so you get to meet new people. You could be bored and on the lookout for a new relationship. You may undertake a short-distance journey. You will finish the work at hand. You will fix your aim, but your mind may get diverted. You will be cheerful. You will work hard to increase your income.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There will be stability in your life as far as romance is concerned. Career matters need more looking into. Your mate will be understanding and supporting so do not hesitate as your finances are running low. You will feel that all your tensions are over. You will get whatever you wish for. It is a favorable phase.