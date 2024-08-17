Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 18th August 2024
Moon semi square Saturn on your solar return chart and it promises to be a very fortunate year for you. Those involved in research or creative fields will do very well. You will be put in situations where you will have to take quick decisions but you will show maturity in handling with different problems of life. You will get an opportunity to show your creative skills at your place of work. And you will interact and spend a lot of time with people on one to one level. You will also coordinate with those people with whom you work together or share your thoughts. Your financial position will remain strong. You will get good job offers from abroad and also work orders in your business. Those interested in going abroad for research or higher studies will also get success. You may get involved in an exciting romantic tie with a person known to you. Marriage looks a possibility.
18th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Lavender, Amber, Pink
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your self confidence and outstanding personality may lead you towards achievement in matters related to your profession and finance. You will have an inclination for learning, higher education and gaining knowledge. Your professional requirements will be fulfilled and you will create an opening for enhancing your career. This is a phase when your charm and magnetic personality will prove irresistible to your partner. Your income will rise and financial dealings will prove to be beneficial at a later stage. Your communication skills will enhance your interpersonal relations. Both health and family life require greater attention so do not neglect these aspects.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your stars in this phase predict that your career problems will soon be sorted out. If you are thinking of taking a step to bring about a change in your career then this is a good time to do so. Your expenditure may take a rise. There is a good time to go on a journey. Do not make any promises as the same may get delayed. Your health may need a little care so keep a watch and do not neglect even problems that seem small. You will enjoy romantic moments with your beloved. Time spent with children will be joyful.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
The position of stars indicates mixed results. You will have to keep your wits in order to resolve career related problems. Professionally set your house in order on a priority basis. Your family and domestic problems will draw your attention and keep you involved so considerable energy and time may have to be spent there. You will plan to buy a property or to invest in real estate and funds may be arranged for the same. This is a time you need to look after your health and keep a close watch and take necessary steps and precautions.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your financial issues will come into focus. There may be sudden unexpected gains and you may be on the lookout for new opportunities and profitable ventures. A professional or reputation matter will need your attention once you have addressed this issue, your work will be recognized and will be appreciated by your seniors. There is bound to be an enhancement in your image too. Entertainment and enjoyment are in focus as you rejoice with family as well as among loved ones. The unattached have much to look forward to as they are more communicative and expressive about their feelings.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will find good relations among loved ones and family and your children will show their respect and affection for you. Romance and love matters are expected to favour you and you may reignite your old relationships now. At your work place this is a right time to choose a better job prospect. Your seniors will respect and praise your work and you will gain popularity. In your monetary dealings you will find ready money at your disposal as fast earnings come your way. Your health related problems will disturb you; so take care. Be careful of the company you keep.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There are good chances of monetary gains and you may depend on the situation to create new things in the form of relations, profession or love. You may expect a gain in your professional relations and in personal relationships too. You find yourself to be more religious and spiritual minded. There may be an unexpected expenditure involved. You may go on a pilgrimage to fulfill your religious desires. On the domestic front, the family environment will be invigorating and joyful. You may also be filled with a desire to take up some social work and you will find solace in this activity.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
The planetary configuration indicates mixed results for you and you need to put in your best efforts in order to get things organized. You may think of a better alliance and match in your personal as well as professional matters. It is better not to go on a long trip right now and if it is a necessity then care for your belongings and health. At this time you are in a position to have access to money and you will have to manage some surplus funds. Sudden unexpected money will come but there are openings for outlets also so spend wisely.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your attention will be on your monetary funds and it will be better managed now. In order to enhance your image you may hone your interpersonal skills and establish important contacts. At this time you may have to spend more although your earnings will cover the situation. Your attention may also be focused on some spiritual gains. Your personal feelings may get hurt so avoid raking up past issues. Respect and affection will come to you from your family and you will enjoy a happy time among your children. Some good friends would come forward to extend their support.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your luck will favour you in monetary gains involving matters at your work place. Some unexpected help is forthcoming in matters of your progress in financial or professional gains. This is a time you may develop good social relations. Personal and family relations will also improve. An atmosphere of change is indicated in property dealings and you may have to make some innovations in your plans. Some old issues related to real estate may get resolved. Your health will improve as you bring in some long overdue changes in your lifestyle. Spend some quality time with children and benefit from their company.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
At this time you may enjoy a profitable dealing which will swing in your favour to give you monetary gains. You are in a position where you will make a little detour in your career so think wisely. Interaction with elders and their advice may further illuminate the path to success. There may be circumstances and developments which will bring about an overseas trip for you. Your partner may not support you in some matters so try to make the extra effort to strengthen your bond. Enhancing communications will help you tremendously in this regard. The health of someone in the family could cause some anxious moments.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be facing some unusual circumstances at your home or work place so try to maintain focus in all you do as well as an inner focus. Your thinking involves fear and contradictions in your actions and communications so keep your mind alert and not think in negative manner. You will soon get out of the situation and be back on track. Devote some time in meditation and yoga. Your professional and monetary matters will get resolved and you may consult friends for the benefits to be gained. Your spouse will extend support.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Monetary and financial issues are expected to be your main objective at this time. You will have a suitable as well as a profitable venture at your disposal now and you will see that monetary gains are in hand. Your professional dealings will bear fruits and you will have chances of promotion also. Relations in the family will soar to new heights. Matters of romance and love are required to be wisely dealt with and the relationship will be filled with joy. You may decide to purchase some things related to home renovation. Your health requires to be looked after particularly while travelling.