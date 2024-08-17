Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 18th August 2024

Moon semi square Saturn on your solar return chart and it promises to be a very fortunate year for you. Those involved in research or creative fields will do very well. You will be put in situations where you will have to take quick decisions but you will show maturity in handling with different problems of life. You will get an opportunity to show your creative skills at your place of work. And you will interact and spend a lot of time with people on one to one level. You will also coordinate with those people with whom you work together or share your thoughts. Your financial position will remain strong. You will get good job offers from abroad and also work orders in your business. Those interested in going abroad for research or higher studies will also get success. You may get involved in an exciting romantic tie with a person known to you. Marriage looks a possibility.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Lavender, Amber, Pink

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your self confidence and outstanding personality may lead you towards achievement in matters related to your profession and finance. You will have an inclination for learning, higher education and gaining knowledge. Your professional requirements will be fulfilled and you will create an opening for enhancing your career. This is a phase when your charm and magnetic personality will prove irresistible to your partner. Your income will rise and financial dealings will prove to be beneficial at a later stage. Your communication skills will enhance your interpersonal relations. Both health and family life require greater attention so do not neglect these aspects.