Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 18th August 2026
Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart ensuring a wonderful year for you. You will be very creative and will be able to achieve the goals you have set for yourself. If you are a student, you will get admission to some prestigious course of your own choice. You would also be able to clear up a major competitive exam. There are wonderful prospects in hands at the place of work. You are likely to impress one and all with your ideas and ability to do things. People would appreciate your efforts wholeheartedly. You will have no major difficulties. Overall financial position will be stable. Family will support you in all decisions you take. There would be moments of joy and cheer. There may be marriage function or birth of a child in the family. You will also plan to go abroad. You will also be able to secure loans from banks or financial institutions for any major project you plan to undertake. In totality a very fruit full-time period. You will be able to materialize all that you have envisaged.
Lucky dates: 9, 18, 27
Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours: Khaki, Blue, Purple
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your feelings can get hurt over a minor matter; on issue you are sensitive about. You expect your lover to be more considerate and can even get annoyed. Students will perform well in exams and get admission to institutes/courses of their choice. Today you can invest your money. Those looking for jobs will get success too.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will get bowled over by a vibrant person who is going to keep you occupied and amassed all the time. Before long, new feelings are going to develop, those of love. Your time will be spent on religious work. You will also develop interest in politics and meet someone important. Students will study diligently and get good results.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You can make a mistake in assuming something wrongly, but your other half is going to make sure you correct it. The evening can be spent socializing with friends. You will be miles ahead of people in terms of achievements and thoughts. New doors of opportunity will open for you. The time will be joyful for you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Stay away from the danger zone. You do not want to find yourself during a love triangle just as things are beginning to work out so well in your relationship. There is a chance of some secret talks or meetings. You will try to fulfill your dreams with full loyalty and responsibility. You will obtain a victory in every task.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be tossup between work and play today and most probably the latter will win. Endless hours of love and laughter with your mate will mark the day. Today your good nature and qualities will come to fore. You will believe in making others happy. You will also be very practical. Job offers will come.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
This is going to be a memorable day. You will look forward to the visit of your cherished one which is after a while. You are likely to end up proposing marriage. The day will bring many types of expenditure. You might face a dilemma. On one hand you will be worried about domestic problems and on the other hand you will be occupied with work.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Love life is going to be quite happy. Problems will get solutions and you can look forward to spending a day of bliss and shared goals with your mate. Postpone far-off journeys as far as possible. Emotionally you will feel a bit weak. Keep a control on expenditure, otherwise situation for having to borrow money for your basic needs may arise.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A change of thoughts is a necessity of now. The old plans are not going to work, and you are going to replace them with new ones. A little introspection is going to help you. Do not lend money to anyone at this time or else it may get struck. Through hard work and dedication, you will get everything that you have desired for.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A new way to deal with an irritating issue which rears its ugly head will see you making some progress. You will feel more confidence in yourself all over again. Your performance in work will be better and splendid. Official and government work that had been pending for a long time will now be completed. You will fulfill all your objectives.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You could see yourself getting mixed results. The day may start on a haphazard note where all seems lost, but this will give way to calmness and a strong hold onto yourself. Drive carefully. There are chances of an accident or untoward incident. So be careful. Take precautions against cold-flu related diseases.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
The mood you find yourself in could make you want to experience new things so you could plan something adventurous. A phone call or letter will put you on cloud nine. You will remain busy with business matters. You could also get into an argument with some close person on a trivial matter, speak carefully.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You are going to be more assertive in this love relationship finding your docile ways are leading you nowhere. You may also want to tap into a hitherto unknown area. A tricky matter will get resolved with the intervention of a senior person. Your health will improve. Your self-confidence and mental strength will be terrific.