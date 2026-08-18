Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 18th August 2026

Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart ensuring a wonderful year for you. You will be very creative and will be able to achieve the goals you have set for yourself. If you are a student, you will get admission to some prestigious course of your own choice. You would also be able to clear up a major competitive exam. There are wonderful prospects in hands at the place of work. You are likely to impress one and all with your ideas and ability to do things. People would appreciate your efforts wholeheartedly. You will have no major difficulties. Overall financial position will be stable. Family will support you in all decisions you take. There would be moments of joy and cheer. There may be marriage function or birth of a child in the family. You will also plan to go abroad. You will also be able to secure loans from banks or financial institutions for any major project you plan to undertake. In totality a very fruit full-time period. You will be able to materialize all that you have envisaged.

Lucky dates: 9, 18, 27

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours: Khaki, Blue, Purple

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your feelings can get hurt over a minor matter; on issue you are sensitive about. You expect your lover to be more considerate and can even get annoyed. Students will perform well in exams and get admission to institutes/courses of their choice. Today you can invest your money. Those looking for jobs will get success too.

