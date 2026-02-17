Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

18th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 18th February 2026

Moon conjunct Rahu on your solar return chart and it marks a new beginning in your life. Favorable planet combination ensures an adventurous year ahead. You will achieve very big results this year. You will be treated very well by the people who support you wholeheartedly. Your family will provide you with all the help that you require to make things work. On the professional front you will be able to conceive ideas and will execute them in team spirit. You will be goal oriented. Your subordinates will obey your orders, and you will be a source of inspiration. Your financial position in totality will be good. You will remain in good health. And could get involved in an exciting romance leading to marriage. Your financial position will be strong and stable. You will undertake numerous business trips which will prove to be very beneficial. You could also be drawn to a spiritual guru for seeking guidance in life.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Navy Blue, Off-white, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a peaceful day. And you will feel mentally uplifted. You will enjoy the wonderful company of your soul mate and enjoy a blissful day with him/her. You will also make plans to go abroad for higher studies or job. Those who are in business will receive overseas work contracts.

