Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

18th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 18th February 2026
Moon conjunct Rahu on your solar return chart and it marks a new beginning in your life. Favorable planet combination ensures an adventurous year ahead. You will achieve very big results this year. You will be treated very well by the people who support you wholeheartedly. Your family will provide you with all the help that you require to make things work. On the professional front you will be able to conceive ideas and will execute them in team spirit. You will be goal oriented. Your subordinates will obey your orders, and you will be a source of inspiration. Your financial position in totality will be good. You will remain in good health. And could get involved in an exciting romance leading to marriage. Your financial position will be strong and stable. You will undertake numerous business trips which will prove to be very beneficial. You could also be drawn to a spiritual guru for seeking guidance in life.
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Navy Blue, Off-white, Red
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a peaceful day. And you will feel mentally uplifted. You will enjoy the wonderful company of your soul mate and enjoy a blissful day with him/her. You will also make plans to go abroad for higher studies or job. Those who are in business will receive overseas work contracts.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
There will be positive news from your workplace. You could get selected for a job that you have applied for. It will lift your morale. Those in business can plan new ventures in collaboration, association or partnership. It will be money receiving day. You will get finance needed to fund your pet projects from banks/FI’s.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is a delightful day. Those who are looking to start a new business venture will be able to do so. They will find new partners who are ready to invest. Inflow of money will continue. You will receive money for your hard work and receive sudden monetary benefits. You will also be very attentive and keep focused on your job/profession. New marriage offers too will come.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The day will start on a disappointing note for you. Your spouse could fall ill and will need medical attention, though there is nothing to worry about. Monetary expenses will give you jitters, but you will manage. Yet, there are chances of an unpleasant or unfortunate incident taking place at your workplace. You need to exercise caution.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
The day will turn out to be very pleasant and pleasing one for you. You will get success in some exams/interviews. This will change the atmosphere in your home, and everyone will feel happy. You will also be busy at parties etc. Those who are in creative fields like writing, dancing, fashion etc. will also make a lasting impression. Your love relations will be full of happiness.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It will turn out to be a fantastic day. You will remain involved in family matters and spend time with your children and spouse. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. You could make a budget for your professional and household expenditure in consultation with your closed ones. You will make good progress in your job and business.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be making best use of your communication skills and will be able to get your work done. Your seniors will be very much impressed by your attitude and will encourage you to accept new challenges. Your social and professional circle too will increase. You will feel satisfied from your children’s side.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will hold your cards close to your chest and will not allow people to read your mind and guess your plans. Ultimately you will gain victory in every task. You will also make best use of opportunities available to you. You will also enjoy good bonding with your siblings. And will also gain profits in your business/profession.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a favorable day for you. Your plans will start rolling out and this will bring untold benefits for you. You will be putting your best effort into finding a suitable match. It will also draw good response, and a right person will come into your life. A short business trip too can be undertaken.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be involved in unwanted controversy and will spend your time on worthless activities. This will damage your reputation too. You will also waste both your money and time on useless tasks. Also avoid any hot exchange of words with colleagues and family members. It will be wise to maintain calm and composure.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will give tough competition to your professional rivals and come out as a winner in the end. You will have high energy levels, and you will take new projects. New professional contacts too will be made. You will get good news from your children. Your investments will yield rich dividends. Relations with spouses will also improve.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
These are prestige enhancing days for you. You will also take part in a religious ceremony or wedding event. Your efforts and hard work will bring positive response. Your financial condition will get better. You could also come close to some people. And will receive the love and blessings of your elders.