Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 18th July 2026
Moon Square Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. Some of your plans might be disturbed. You may also receive the bad news. At times you will feel like not doing work. You will also deviate from your goals. Time is for enlightenment and introspection. You will be able to change things for the better. Gradually you will have things under control. You will be aware of your work. The business will prosper and flourish and you will have gains. You will come close to your family members. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. The happiness and prosperity of the family will increase. You will make advancements in business and work. You will be engaged in the preparation of a special festival. It will be your privilege to take a closer look at the object and get into the depths at work.
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Violet, Off-white
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Love life is going to be favorable. Your mate will keep you happy and you are going to enjoy the attention that is being showered on you so liberally. There will be high understanding between husband and wife. Both of you will work according to each other’s likings and interests. You will spend liberally on purchase of household items.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
If you are single, you are likely to meet someone who shows great affection for you. You can fall in love with this person and enjoy a sedate relationship. Your boss will be happy with your performance. You will also pay attention to your work. You will also discuss a matter of vital importance with your seniors.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be calmer now than you have been for a long while. The stress that has been in the relationship recedes and you get to enjoy the company of your mate. Keep your vehicle well maintained otherwise it may develop some trouble while driving. You will also meet an influential person who will open the doors of progress for you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You could be faced with a difficult choice when your partner expresses his/her opinion and expects you to respond. Trial and error can help you reach your goal. Someone may try to defame you. You will take courageous steps in business. You will also take your work seriously. Your health will be perfect.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There is no special event that is going to take place. It will be a routine day but a happy one where both of you are content in each other’s company happily spending time together. You will have gains in business. You will be emotionally strong. You will be strong on matters of money. Your old loans will be returned.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Deal with a minor argument before it blows up out of proportion. You might need to involve a third person to help sort out a family matter that interferes with love relations. Your name and fame will rise. And there will be an increase in your prestige. Your doubts will also be cleared. Your financial position will be normal.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You may not get the results you desire. It may be that more effort is required on your part. Your love life will not suffer unduly but happiness can be lacking. You will look after your work and home well. And will be able to establish a balance between things. You will enjoy seasonal delicious. Your health will be perfect.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You could be a bundle of nerves as you get to meet the family of your beloved. However, all will be well, and you are going to be nicely welcomed by all of them. Contact will be established with high officials. You will get mental peace. Do not let your ego come in between your career and personal gains. Your work will get done.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Don’t throw caution at the wind. You could land in a soup and there might be no one to rescue you. It is time to go slow, go steady and be very practical in life. Good news will cheer you up. You will remain busy with business/professional matters. Your performance in both fields will be praiseworthy.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You could get caught in a professional matter. It will keep you occupied and busy. Do not talk about your plans to anyone. Your achievements in the financial field will be great. You will make plans for going out somewhere. You will get to learn a lot of new things in life. You will get inspiration from someone.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
A relative could put a spoke in the wheel and you may find your lover become wary in many matters. Avoid any altercation and deal with situation in a mature way. Your colleagues will acknowledge your capability. You might participate in a function. You will also be honest about your intentions. You will gain in business/profession.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There will be many opportunities to rise in your profession. You need to grab them with both hands. A lot depends on your talent and inclination and how strong the desire to succeed is. You will make new moves in your business. You will gain from your experience and move ahead. It is a nice day.