Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 18th July 2026

Moon Square Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. Some of your plans might be disturbed. You may also receive the bad news. At times you will feel like not doing work. You will also deviate from your goals. Time is for enlightenment and introspection. You will be able to change things for the better. Gradually you will have things under control. You will be aware of your work. The business will prosper and flourish and you will have gains. You will come close to your family members. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. The happiness and prosperity of the family will increase. You will make advancements in business and work. You will be engaged in the preparation of a special festival. It will be your privilege to take a closer look at the object and get into the depths at work.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Violet, Off-white

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Love life is going to be favorable. Your mate will keep you happy and you are going to enjoy the attention that is being showered on you so liberally. There will be high understanding between husband and wife. Both of you will work according to each other’s likings and interests. You will spend liberally on purchase of household items.