Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

18th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 18th March 2026
Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will get opportunities to rise in your work. Even your income will be good. You will explore additional sources of income. But you will have an ideological opposition and misunderstandings with friends. Hence, you need to take careful steps. Love between partners will grow, leading to marriage ties. But work done hastily will be wrong. You will complete your pending work. You will be successful in resolving vexed issues with the help of family and will achieve a lot and this will increase your enthusiasm. You will also make a new work plan. But you will have to save yourself from being too emotional and being careless. You need to keep your expenses under control. You will get new job/business offer. You will also meet lot of influential persons, and your work will get done.
Lucky dates: 9, 18, 27
Lucky days: Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday
Lucky colours: Red, Blue, Cream
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
The profuse well of sadness will be lifted by an unfamiliar attractive person who comes along and sweeps you off your feet. Love is likely to take centre stage for sure. The time is good for enhancing your knowledge. The passage of time is good for you. Government related work will be completed. You will be busy with religious work.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is imperative for you to communicate your emotional state so do not put them on hold now. You will have to learn to express out while your mate is in the mood to pay attention. You will be in the pink of your health and be relieved of chronic diseases. You will work very hard, but you will get the results later. Relations with friends will be fruitful.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You could be bogged down with too much work leaving no time for your mate. You might have to deal with an unhappy partner, but you will be able to take matters in hand. You will get success in professional matters. You may buy new clothes, jewelry and other things. The pace of work will speed up, and you will make a lot of profit.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will effortlessly step into a role of providing luxury to your mate in whatever you can. This person is going to respond equally, and you will be happy together. Do not feel conceited today otherwise people will maintain a distance from you. You will be worried about the health of others in the family. Nothing to worry about though.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Both of you will relish socializing a lot. You are delighted and confident in your manner. This makes your love connection so much cooler, happier and progressive. You will take some steps that will prove to be just right, and people will have respect for your talent. Works that had been planned will be completed. Family life will be blissful.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You might think it is now the time to give up your rigid attitude and mix more with people around you. You could be on the lookout for a mate who can help you lead a steady and secure life. You will feel a lot of change in yourself. Your talent will come to the fore. You can gift something special to your loved ones.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
New career opportunities come along but they could get in the way of an evenly sailing love life. You are likely to have to pick one over the other quite soon than expected. Money will come in when required. Works will be done without feeling any obstruction. You will get fame and respect. You will be a lot more ambitious.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
If you are single, you may like to date an old colleague you have met recently. You will be very eye catching. So, avoid putting on a portico as there really is no need. Your destiny has something good for you today. There will be a positive change of time. You will feel more confident in realizing your dreams.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Some sort of misunderstanding prevails today and this could have an adverse impact on your love life. You would like to dream things even though you are an action-oriented person. You will have gain in your business. The time is experimenting on you. You will have to work hard to achieve success. You will feel well and relaxed.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your gentle behavior wins you many friends and lovers. Your love partner will be so much in love with you that a quick marriage is very much on the cards. You will get your money that was given to some person. You will also shoulder your responsibility well. It is a peaceful day. You will go to a religious place.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Your intimate relationship will take a positive turn for the better and you can think of tying the knot. You will soon be set to break this news to your friends and family. You will obtain wealth and happiness. You will also get promoted in your job. Your boss will be happy with your performance and seeing your capabilities at work.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Pursue your dreams but within real limits. Avoid keeping your epitomes too high as your love interest can drift away rather than trying to live up to them. It is a peaceful day. It is also a brilliant time to meet your friends and other people. You will take the blessings of your parents. You will feel cheerful.