Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

18th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 18th March 2026

Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will get opportunities to rise in your work. Even your income will be good. You will explore additional sources of income. But you will have an ideological opposition and misunderstandings with friends. Hence, you need to take careful steps. Love between partners will grow, leading to marriage ties. But work done hastily will be wrong. You will complete your pending work. You will be successful in resolving vexed issues with the help of family and will achieve a lot and this will increase your enthusiasm. You will also make a new work plan. But you will have to save yourself from being too emotional and being careless. You need to keep your expenses under control. You will get new job/business offer. You will also meet lot of influential persons, and your work will get done.

Lucky dates: 9, 18, 27

Lucky days: Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday

Lucky colours: Red, Blue, Cream

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

The profuse well of sadness will be lifted by an unfamiliar attractive person who comes along and sweeps you off your feet. Love is likely to take centre stage for sure. The time is good for enhancing your knowledge. The passage of time is good for you. Government related work will be completed. You will be busy with religious work.