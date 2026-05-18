Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

18th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 18th May 2026

Moon semi-square Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You may get trapped in an unexpected problem all of a sudden. It will take lot of time and effort to get out of it. Situation at work will be stressful. You need to keep your temper under check and learn to be prudent during a bargain. Your finance condition will remain normal but keep your expenses under your control. Take care of your health. As the time passes things may become better and all old worries may get over. You will also socialize a lot and make new friends. But don’t trust everyone and rely on them very carefully. You will be anxious to learn something new. Those who are in love-relations will decide to get married. You will have a good time with money. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Students will get success in exams. Your work-related trips will prove to be beneficial. Your morale and courage will be quite high.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Blue, Red, Cream

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You feel the total lack of freedom now in your romance. Frequent bickering can lead to each blaming the other. Expanding your thoughts will be of immense help to you. Your attempts to recover will be successful. The road to progress will become brighter. Your business tour will be beneficial. You will be busy in praying to God.