Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

18th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 18th May 2026
Moon semi-square Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You may get trapped in an unexpected problem all of a sudden. It will take lot of time and effort to get out of it. Situation at work will be stressful. You need to keep your temper under check and learn to be prudent during a bargain. Your finance condition will remain normal but keep your expenses under your control. Take care of your health. As the time passes things may become better and all old worries may get over. You will also socialize a lot and make new friends. But don’t trust everyone and rely on them very carefully. You will be anxious to learn something new. Those who are in love-relations will decide to get married. You will have a good time with money. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Students will get success in exams. Your work-related trips will prove to be beneficial. Your morale and courage will be quite high.
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Blue, Red, Cream
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You feel the total lack of freedom now in your romance. Frequent bickering can lead to each blaming the other. Expanding your thoughts will be of immense help to you. Your attempts to recover will be successful. The road to progress will become brighter. Your business tour will be beneficial. You will be busy in praying to God.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You would like to bring in much more enthusiasm to this relationship of yours. You will try and deal with all challenges in a positive and creative way. People will praise your qualities. It is a good day for love affairs. Do not get into useless activities.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Enjoyment in romantic life could be lacking as you tend to remain in low spirits. This puts you on the back foot while dealing with your partner. You will be busy at work and there will be joyful occasions too. You will be happy at work. This will be your biggest asset. You will feel a complete change in yourself.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A declining romance will be hard to revive if you are not alert to circumstances. Put useless thoughts away from your mind and be more responsive. You will attain prestige and respect. You will also meet old friends. There will be happiness in your life. You will also not face obstacles in matters of the court.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Professional matters need to be attended to but there are chances you may have to put them on hold as love life may require your urgent attention too. Try to be more positive. There will be good progress in your business. Your attitude of looking at the world will change. You will receive gifts too. You will eat good meal, wear good clothes and behave nicely.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You might need to change your attitude to get right those things, which are important. If you become too negative, more problems can arise and the relationship will not be smooth. You will be happy obtaining something and securing gains. You will also pay full attention to your work. There will be an increase in your income.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
On the whole, you may be quite happy with the things that are progressing. You could decide to take a trip out of town with your loved one to celebrate a special occasion. There will be tension in the family with a lot of hustle-bustles. Keep control over your speech. There will be unnecessary expenses. Do not do anything in a hurry.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Financial problems could cost gloom over your rather intense affair. If this is the case, try to deal with it quickly and pay more attention to your partner’s desires. You will receive auspicious news and opportunities for employment. Avoid taking any risks. You will be happy with your married life. Financial position will be strong and stable.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Lack of confidence can be a stumbling block. It may stop you from expressing yourself, frankly. Take your lover into confidence as it will help you. The outcome will be good. Pay attention to yoga and spirituality. This will help you to focus your mind. Your luck will be favorable. Money and wealth will keep coming.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will get all the help you need from your mate in dealing with some major problem that suddenly arises. You are going to be in a good frame of mind throughout. You will take a quick decision. But you will have to stop yourself from changing your mind. Do not take risks. Don’t make new investments.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
An unwanted situation may make you feel you lack in some quality that could make you more effective. You do not seem to have the influence you once did over your mate. You will have control over your mind. Your work will be accomplished. You will be happy with the success of your child. Love will play an important role in your life.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Your beloved will come up with some nice ideas on how to make your love life more interesting. You would like to choose your dream in spite of some problems that come along. Your monetary situation will get better. Students will await their results, and the fruits of waiting will be beneficial. Your enemies will get defeated.