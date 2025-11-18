Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 18th November 2025

Moon semi-sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results for the whole year. You will appear noble and sober. And your conduct will be gentle. You will impress your peers and superiors, and they will help you a lot. Your behavior will win you lot of friends and admirers. You will also get a chance to meet lot of influential persons who will help you immensely in times to come. You will also have interactions with learned people. You will do well at your workplace. Students will shine in studies. Those desirous of going abroad for studies will be able to do so. Those appearing for exams or interviews too would be successful. You could also get involved with a person at your workplace. He/she will be a person of redefined taste and very gentle. Marriage ties can be possible. Time will be spent on entertainment.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Red, Violet, Magenta

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your love life is going to be excellent. You and your soul mate can expect the best life has to offer. Good communication, a strong spiritual bond and support from your family will be there to make this a happy day. You will be energetic and enthusiastic. You will get a job. You will develop new contact with people. It is a balanced day.