18th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 18th November 2026

Sun square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. You will get good news related to progress in your job. You will also run your business exceptionally well. Those who are bachelor will get marriage proposals. There will be new investments in some work. There are chances of success in job related interviews/exams. Your name will also rise. Your family as a whole will prosper. You will face every situation bravely. There will be good compatibility between husband and wife. Students will get admission in institutes of their liking and choice. You will also plan marriage of your siblings. Misunderstanding and differences of opinions between your relations will be resolved. You will also settle legal disputes. You will come in contact with influential people, and it is time to do something big and worthwhile.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Black, Sky Blue, Cream

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Unable to make a commitment, you may find it uncomfortable to get involved with any zeal in a relationship. This could result in your feeling sort of left out. It is a favorable day from all angles. Whatever work you do will be successful and you will not rest till you achieve success. New job offer will come.