18th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 18th November 2026
Sun square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. You will get good news related to progress in your job. You will also run your business exceptionally well. Those who are bachelor will get marriage proposals. There will be new investments in some work. There are chances of success in job related interviews/exams. Your name will also rise. Your family as a whole will prosper. You will face every situation bravely. There will be good compatibility between husband and wife. Students will get admission in institutes of their liking and choice. You will also plan marriage of your siblings. Misunderstanding and differences of opinions between your relations will be resolved. You will also settle legal disputes. You will come in contact with influential people, and it is time to do something big and worthwhile.
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Black, Sky Blue, Cream
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Unable to make a commitment, you may find it uncomfortable to get involved with any zeal in a relationship. This could result in your feeling sort of left out. It is a favorable day from all angles. Whatever work you do will be successful and you will not rest till you achieve success. New job offer will come.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
An upsetting episode in your romance can have a big impact and result in making you fearful of getting close again. It is best to talk it over with your sweetheart. Your financial position will be stable, and you will adopt a positive approach towards life. Your personality will bloom with the success that you achieve.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Problems in communicating properly could confuse matters in your romance. Keep an open mind and be more receptive to ideas from your sweetheart’s side and this will smooth out matters. You will be full of self-confidence and enthusiasm and will make maximum use of your contacts. You will have gains in business.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will have to take time to spend with your lover and enjoy yourself since too many family responsibilities can keep you extra busy and on your toes. You will have emotional and monetary shocks. Negativity will surround you and there will be some problems at home. Take your family member's support.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will have a lot of drive. A broken relationship is not going to hamper you from getting into a new one, especially since you do not want intimacy and hope for the future. Conversation and contacts will be of importance to you. Relationships, people and places will also hold an important place in your life. Be careful in matters related to heart.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be very caring towards your partner and will go out of your way to be pleasant. This will be exceptionally good day, and the evening can be very romantic. You will make new accomplishments, and this will enhance your personality. The time is showing favorable results for the students. Hard work does pay.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
There will be more closeness with the one you love, and your relationship will develop rather fast. You will be your charming best and ready to please your lover. The day is favorable. You will have gains in business. You will make a blueprint of your plan. It will prove beneficial for you. Take adequate care of your health.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your love life may go through a rough patch, and it is going to require the efforts of both of you to sort out the matter. Be more practical in your approach. You will spend extravagantly on clothes, jewelry, books and property. Your financial position is wonderful. You will enjoy the whole process and have a nice time with family.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your partner can express himself/herself more confidently to you. Your rational approach will help you solve a problem in your relationship without too much worry. The day will bring in money. You can either give a loan to somebody or borrow money from someone, which you will return quickly and in time.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will have the confidence and energy to pursue your beloved and win. Once having done this, you are ready to face the world and the challenges that come along. A pleasant surprise awaits you. The things that you have been trying for a while will be yours. It will make you feel very satisfied.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be forceful in matters that require attention. There is tremendous potential in your love life for improvement so take this opportunity and go ahead. You will remain very busy. But you will enjoy yourself to the fullest and make changes to your lifestyle. You will get success in money related matters.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
A new friendship can be formed which can quickly develop into a love relationship. Your persistent charm and outgoing personality will attract others. Your expenses will rise. You will remain busy with your work. You will get ample time for recreation and to enjoy party. It is a good day. You will have company of closed ones.