Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 18th October 2024
Moon opposite Mercury on your solar return chart. It is good that will bring very positive results during the year ahead. Your dreams will come true. You will implement new ideas at your workplace. You will have unmatched financial gains. You will like to invest in in share market, mutual funds and other financial instruments. You will also make plans to buy a new house or commercial property. You will come in contact with lot of influential persons who will help you immensely in days to come. Business related trips will keep you busy for the whole year. Health of elders in the family will remain good. You will take adequate care and look after them well. Students will excel in studies. Job seekers will get success in their efforts. You will get suitable marriage proposals. Siblings will give full support. Those in politics and social activities will shine. You could start business related to construction, mining and petro chemical.
18th October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Violet, Amber, Black
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be getting mixed results. You will be getting success in government related matters. Some court decision too might come in your favour. There will be some good news about a tender getting cleared. You will overcome conspiracies and plotting. You will also spend lot of time with your family. And would receive some financial benefits too.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be in good mood. There could be plans to adopt some stress busting measures in your daily life. You will spend lot of time in entertainment and marry making. There will be atmosphere of laughter and joy in family. You will go on a short trip with family. A religious function can take place in family. You will also come closer to your in-laws and will establish good relations with them.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will enjoy great mental peace in your dealing with people generally. Your ward will be able to get an admission into a school or college of your own choice. There will be warmth in family too. And your thoughts will be positive in this direction. Financially you will make immense progress. And will also gift an expensive and beautiful item to your mate.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A person might get jealous of your progress and spread lies about you at work place. This will cause you some tension and you will feel a little low. Your work will also not get appreciated despite best efforts. Your mate will also appear to be unhappy with you on some matter. An old illness can also re-appear. You will be advised to eat healthy to stay fit.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Destiny will be giving you a new opening in your life. Love will knock your doors again. And this will be a refreshing experience. You will like to erase painful memories of the past and enjoy this new relation. Your family will stand fully behind you. You will also show flexibility in your attitude and win admirers at work place.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Positive vibes will be visible in family atmosphere. Some guest will arrive at your home making you nostalgic about old days. Your siblings will have mutual love and respect for you. Your spouse will also be a source of inspiration. And guide properly in domestic affairs. You may plan to buy a new property. You will be satisfied at job front.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will make progress at your work place. A new responsibility will come to you. Your friends and colleagues will help you. And your relations with them will be gentle and soft. You will also have some worries at your domestic front. But you will resolve them with some thought and application of mind.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will be facing numerous problems. You may be fired from your job. And face a charge sheet against you. Some colleagues might complaint against you to superiors. You will also be in some financial debt. You could turn to God for prayers. But your family and friends will stand rock-solid behind you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will have many gains in your personal life. A chance encounter with an unknown person might lead to intimate relations that will bring marriage bliss for you. Your parents will keep on supporting you. And will give you their blessings. You will come in contact with an influential person who will prove to be of immense help in days ahead.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be fortunate in matters of money and finance. You will have capability to finish all projects. There will be ample happiness in your personal life. You will share amazing bonding with your mate. And relations will be awesome. You will value your mate as the biggest strength and inspiration in your life who is always there to support and help you.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will have a bad time period. Your marital life will get disturbed. You will have dispute on a matter of common interest. But will be able to resolve it through mutual discussion. You will get betrayed for putting too much trust on someone. You will behave a little tough with your children. But your financial position will remain strong.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will look at things from a different perspective. But things will remain under your control. You will develop deep contacts with influential persons. You will also be able to recover money that you lent to someone. You will also get attracted to the opposite sex. And will develop intimate relations. It would be a short term affair.