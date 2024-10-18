Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 18th October 2024

Moon opposite Mercury on your solar return chart. It is good that will bring very positive results during the year ahead. Your dreams will come true. You will implement new ideas at your workplace. You will have unmatched financial gains. You will like to invest in in share market, mutual funds and other financial instruments. You will also make plans to buy a new house or commercial property. You will come in contact with lot of influential persons who will help you immensely in days to come. Business related trips will keep you busy for the whole year. Health of elders in the family will remain good. You will take adequate care and look after them well. Students will excel in studies. Job seekers will get success in their efforts. You will get suitable marriage proposals. Siblings will give full support. Those in politics and social activities will shine. You could start business related to construction, mining and petro chemical.

18th October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Violet, Amber, Black

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be getting mixed results. You will be getting success in government related matters. Some court decision too might come in your favour. There will be some good news about a tender getting cleared. You will overcome conspiracies and plotting. You will also spend lot of time with your family. And would receive some financial benefits too.