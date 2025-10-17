Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

18th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 18th October 2025

Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it is going to give amazing results for you during the year ahead. It is a favorable phase in your career. Your business will grow. You will also get new job opportunities. Your bosses will be happy with your performance. If you work with devotion, success will come to your ways for sure. You will also earn well but will put your best efforts. Students will focus on their study wholeheartedly and also get good results. Your government related work will also be completed. You will also get success in clearing competitive / administrative / departmental exams after doing work. You will also remain involved in family matters. You will spend lavishly on the marriage of your children/relative. Your family members will keep supporting you. You can get involved with a person working in your office. It is going to be a very fulfilling relationship.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Friday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Amber, Violet, Lavender

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be able to deal with the changing moods of your mate very well. Your love for drama and dramatic situations helps you to play your part in a beautiful manner. Your health will get better. The orbit of Moon in your chart will brighten your path. Your enemies will get defeated. You will have financial gains.