Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 18th September 2025

Moon semi-square Sun on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. Your sources of income will be good, but your expenses too will rise. A new person will come into your life all of a sudden leading to a warm and passionate affair. It could end in marriage. You will enjoy this wonderful relationship. Peace and harmony will prevail in family relationships. But at times you will have differences of opinion with near and dear ones. Your bosses will have a lot of expectations from you. And you will find resistance from some of your colleagues. You will think of a change in job profile but need to take decisions carefully. You will also plan a major expansion in your business but may go for a re-think. You will also make new investments carefully. You will develop investments in religious matters and turn spiritual. Your deeds will bring you good name and fame. But take care of your overall health.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Wednesday, Monday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Green, Blue, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Unable to make a commitment, you may find it uncomfortable to get involved with any zeal in a relationship. This could result in your feeling sort of left out. It is a favorable day from all angles. Whatever work you do will be successful and you will not rest till you achieve success. New job offer will come.