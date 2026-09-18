Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 18th September 2026



Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and will give good results. You will be highly creative and imaginative. And will be acclaimed for your work. You will also get recognition for your efforts. Those in film industry, media, entertainment and fashion industry etc. will get success. Lovebirds too will have a good year. They will see their dreams coming true. And could enter a wedlock. Students will particularly have a very good year. They will do well in studies. And get admission in courses/ institutions of their choice. Monetary position will remain excellent and there will be manifold increase in sources of income. You could also plan to visit some travel destinations with your family. You would enjoy perfect equation with your partner. And relations with loved ones too will remain good. Auspicious functions like marriage or birthday will take place at your home. Overall, it is a very good year.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Thursday, Sunday, Monday

Lucky colours : Green, Brown, Lavender

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your dare devil approach could land you in a soup, and it may be difficult to find a friend to listen to your side of the story. It is better to go slow, go steady and try to be practical. You might have arguments with your family members. Your self-respect could get hurt. Yet, you will get time to sort out the matters.