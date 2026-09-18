Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 18th September 2026
Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and will give good results. You will be highly creative and imaginative. And will be acclaimed for your work. You will also get recognition for your efforts. Those in film industry, media, entertainment and fashion industry etc. will get success. Lovebirds too will have a good year. They will see their dreams coming true. And could enter a wedlock. Students will particularly have a very good year. They will do well in studies. And get admission in courses/ institutions of their choice. Monetary position will remain excellent and there will be manifold increase in sources of income. You could also plan to visit some travel destinations with your family. You would enjoy perfect equation with your partner. And relations with loved ones too will remain good. Auspicious functions like marriage or birthday will take place at your home. Overall, it is a very good year.
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Thursday, Sunday, Monday
Lucky colours : Green, Brown, Lavender
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your dare devil approach could land you in a soup, and it may be difficult to find a friend to listen to your side of the story. It is better to go slow, go steady and try to be practical. You might have arguments with your family members. Your self-respect could get hurt. Yet, you will get time to sort out the matters.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You could be very nervous at the outcome of a piece of news. You will have to disclose it to your loved one. However, in the end all will be well and you will be pleased. You will be fulfilling your family’s responsibilities. You will also finish your work on time. Results of taking your work seriously will give good results.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Do not get into a confrontation over a delicate situation that crops up. Try to deal with it in a natural manner. You could be hesitant to talk in depth with your mate right now. Time will be of normal results. You can be busy with religious and spiritual activities. Your materialistic things will increase, giving you lot of happiness.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The stress of working life will lead to a lesson, and you will be able to enjoy the company of your beloved in pleasant surroundings. You will be calmer now than you have been for quite some time. Husband and wife will support each other. Sweet and sour experiences will be useful in future. Time is right to make new investments.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Some family matters would interfere with your romance, and you can sort this out with the help of a friend. It would be better to ignore a minor matter thoroughly. Some family members may begin to upset you. Government employees could be having some problems in their work. You will plan to visit a religious place for peace.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your romantic life will not suffer unnecessarily but happiness can be elusive. You may not get the results you desire. It may be that you need to put in more effort. You will avoid arguments unnecessarily with your friends or co-workers. You will look to make progress in your life with lot of hope.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You could be faced with an unwanted choice when your mate asks for an opinion but does not like what you have to say. You could feel disturbed and a little irritated also. You will have mental peace despite your unchanged situation at work. There will be good times. Any money struck or any debt will be collected
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
There are chances of falling in love with someone new and enjoying a calm relationship. Being single, this person showing great concern will mean a lot to you. The students will excel in their studies. You may get promotion, bonus or an allowance. You will have a meeting with your boss. You will be pleased.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You can feel unwanted and try to push yourself centre stage. You may feel inclined to take a risk to see that this happens and the opportunity to do so will be there. You will achieve victory at work. You will attempt to achieve sweetness in relations. You can participate in meetings. It will make you happy.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Beware as you are likely to find yourself in a tight spot in what could turn out to be a love triangle. You will have to use all your charm to come out unscathed. There will be loving atmosphere at your home. Your income and prestige will grow. You will be getting good results due to the efforts you are making towards the betterment of your partner.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You might embark on a short journey together for a fun trip. It will be a routine day but a happy one where both of you are content in the company of one another. There will be an unexpected arrival of guests that will bring in lot of happiness. You will do some introspection. You will be happy and delighted.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be riding high on the attention of your loved one who is going to leave no stone unturned to keep you happy and fulfilled. Love is going to favor you. It will be a day of learning. You will be gentle and benevolent. You will be busy buying also purchasing new things. Income will be good.