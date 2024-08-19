Today's Horoscope Prediction – 19th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

19th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 19th August 2024

Sun conjunct Mercury on your solar return chart ensures a good year ahead. Your courage and wisdom will pave your way towards success. You will be energetic and in a positive frame of mind. You will be able to accomplish all major goals that you have envisaged. You will have loads of patience to get the difficult task completed. Your bosses and peers would be generally satisfied with you and provide you all support in your pursuit. You will look for new job avenues. And your salary and pay package too will increase. Your business will also flourish and prosper. You will come in contact with new people and get good benefits. Financially you will be well off. There will be joy and bonding in family relations. Auspicious functions like marriage or birth of a new baby are possible. You may also invest in gold, property, equity shares and bonds.

19th August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Monday. Wednesday, Thursday.

Lucky colours : Cream, Golden, Off-white

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is a wonderful day for you. You are high in confidence and in good spirits. You will face challenges in style. You will excel at work place and be able to impress seniors. You will have an excellent time with family. Financial position would be good. Also could spend some time in company of family members by going out for shopping, movies or dinner.