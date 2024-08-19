Today's Horoscope Prediction – 19th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

19th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 19th August 2024
Sun conjunct Mercury on your solar return chart ensures a good year ahead. Your courage and wisdom will pave your way towards success. You will be energetic and in a positive frame of mind. You will be able to accomplish all major goals that you have envisaged. You will have loads of patience to get the difficult task completed. Your bosses and peers would be generally satisfied with you and provide you all support in your pursuit. You will look for new job avenues. And your salary and pay package too will increase. Your business will also flourish and prosper. You will come in contact with new people and get good benefits. Financially you will be well off. There will be joy and bonding in family relations. Auspicious functions like marriage or birth of a new baby are possible. You may also invest in gold, property, equity shares and bonds.
19th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Monday. Wednesday, Thursday.
Lucky colours : Cream, Golden, Off-white
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is a wonderful day for you. You are high in confidence and in good spirits. You will face challenges in style. You will excel at work place and be able to impress seniors. You will have an excellent time with family. Financial position would be good. Also could spend some time in company of family members by going out for shopping, movies or dinner.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will have plans for going out on a sight- seeing trip with family. You will receive very favourable news related to job and will be able to execute all your ideas perfectly. Your financial condition will be good. You will enjoy excellent equation in family. And will spend good times with your partner.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will have the endurance to undertake difficult task and complete them in style. Some important position at work could be given to you. You will be able to convince superiors in your office. Partner will agree to your point of view. Generally a good day which will be spent in laughter and joy with family. There would be good financial gains to you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It would turn out to be the day you always wanted to enjoy. Everything will fall in place. You will get unexpected support in office and also from family. Fortunes will smile on you. You will have the confidence to influence people with your views. A very rewarding day from financial perspectives. You would like to enjoy some time with mate.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is promising out to be a very exciting day. You may enter into partnership with someone. Financial position is good. People in family would be very happy with you. You would have the confidence to have your say in vital matters. Partner and children would support you. You may also think about starting some ambitious venture. There would be light moments of laughter and enjoyment in the family.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will appear to be lot more positive and relaxed today. Your confidence is high. It would turn out to be a perfect day to achieve goals you have set. You will also be working in office in team spirit with a new vision. There would be excellent financial gains. You would also come in contact with a person with whom you are likely to have a lively affair.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you have a very challenging day on hand. You will discuss some important matters that need urgent attention with your office superiors. Financial position would be stable. These are exciting times for you. You could be invited to a party with family. You will also enjoy heartwarming ties with your partner and will discover something new in relations.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This is a very promising day for you. You will be thinking of doing something very big. You may seek advice of your friends for doing so. They will fully support you. Your partner understands you and will always stand by your side. Financially you will be well off. Health will be fine. And would be able to perform very well at your place of work.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
This is going to be a wonderful time period for you. Anything that you touch will turn gold. It will be a dream come true for you. Your financial gains will be unmatched. Your prestige in the office will rise. Everyone will praise you. You will be extremely happy and focused. You will like to spend a day of joy and happiness with you mate. A nice day.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will have a very rewarding day. A big jump in your job profile will make you gleeful. Your happiness will know no bounds. You will be unable to hide your feelings. This will gladden the heart of your mate. Your colleagues in office will also be very supportive. You may throw a party. And spend your favorable time with your friends and family.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
This is going to be a most prosperous time of your life. You will receive some huge monitory gains. This will make you plan for something big with your partner. You may think of putting money in safe investment or buying a new house. You could plan to gift some expensive item to some family member. Enjoyable day of togetherness and bonding.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be receiving very good news as the day goes by. It could be a new promotion in the job or some business plans getting clearance from authorities. Your business partner will provide able support. Your health will be good. You will also think of changing your lifestyle. And could take to yoga, meditation and light exercises regularly.