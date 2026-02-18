Today's Horoscope Prediction – 19th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

19th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 19th February 2026
Moon conjunct Mercury on your solar return chart indicates new beginning after crisis. The difficult days will be a thing of past. You will rediscover your personality and will like to lead a new life. Providence is also opening another door for you. New job/business offer will come. You will receive acclaim and appreciation from your peers and superiors. You will also have newfound confidence in your abilities to achieve something big in your life. Your friends and family will support you fully. Love beckons you. You will get joy and bliss in your relationship. It is the right time to get married. There will be manifold increases in sources of income. You will also do some creativity and noble deeds. It will give you good name and fame. Health will remain perfect. Your elders will bless you.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Friday
Lucky colours : Pink, Red, Yellow
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be an enjoyable day. Your desires would be fulfilled. You will be able to win support of your peers and superiors. And you will also work with full sincerity and loyalty. Your efforts would be appreciated too. Money and wealth will keep coming. And you maintain a balance between your office and household duties.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a mixed day. Your plans will not be completed. Even your colleagues would hold a grudge against you. Some false hood too might be spread to you which will add gist to rumours. Even your expenses will go out of hands. And your spouse might also oppose your views. Your financial position will remain normal.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is a fantastic day. You will feel very positive about your future and your morale too will be high. Relations with your bosses would remain perfect. And you will be able to keep them satisfied and in good humour. The results of exams/interviews will also come in your favour. Your property related disputes will also get resolved amiably. Financial position will be stable.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will get the results of efforts you have made in the past. Students will clear up a major competitive exam. Those appearing for government / administrative services too will be success. Your competitors won’t be able to harm you. You will also get some legacy in the form of a gift or will from your relatives. It will involve huge sum of money.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
Today you will remain unhappy. You may get involved in a romantic tie with some strangers. He/she will come into your life all of a sudden. You would not even give a second thought. And you will be involved in a very warm and fulfilling relationship. Marriage will be the next natural and big step.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will give your time and attention to your family matters today. And will realize your responsibilities towards your children and will do your best. You will be concerned about their future as responsible parents and take steps accordingly. Your friends will provide you with all financial support in your hour of need.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be making best use of your communication skills and will be able to get your work done. And will make a lasting impression on people and manage to convince them too. You will be goal oriented and will work in team spirit. Your spouse will keep on inspiring you too. And you will plan to go out for a fun –filled day and entertainment with him/her
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will have a deep desire to do something for your family members. And you will also hold discussions with them in this regard. You will get positive responses too. This will also earn respect from your family members. Your investments will yield good results. At workplace you will have a wonderful time. You will try to do something different and will achieve your goal.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is a delightful day. Your plans will start getting executed. And you will be able to win a big contract/order for your firm. Those who want to settle abroad permanently would be able to do so. You will also get favorable marriage proposals. A person might give you an expensive item.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Things will not live up to your expectations, and this will make you feel frustrated. You may suffer financial losses in your business. And could also lose your job. Rising expenses would add to your burden. But your soul mate will remain your biggest source of strength. You just need to relax and take things lightly.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
These are exciting times for you. You will face many challenges at your workplace. And you will also hold discussions with your boss on some important and urgent matters that need immediate attention. This will also enhance your stature and reputation. You will continue to enjoy heartwarming relations with your partner and will have a good time.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is a pleasant day. You will have a chance to meet an influential person today. He/she will guide you properly and will open doors of progress for you. Lovebirds will enjoy warmth and bonding in relations. They will come closer to each other. Your income will rise. Foreign travel is indicated.