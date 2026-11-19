19th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 19th November 2026



Sun square Mars on your solar return chart and will give favourable benefits. It will be generally a good year for you. You will have a realization of your power. You will have newfound confidence in your ability to do well. You will also get support of people around you. You will do well in your job/business. You will have some magnetic attractions. You will enjoy a wonderful love life. You will also do well in exams and interviews. Your knowledge will also grow. You will be acknowledged for your contributions and work. You will also share good bonding with your siblings. It will give you lot of satisfaction, and you will have inner peace. You will be getting fabulous results in business. This is the time for completion of all your important work. This will lead you to the path of progress.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Monday, Saturday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, Maize

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Love life is going to be very exciting. You will be pleased because this allows you to concentrate on other areas in your life as well. Work-related travel will help you in obtaining money. You will also be busy with family and home. And discharging your responsibilities to the best of your abilities.