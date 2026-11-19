19th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 19th November 2026
Sun square Mars on your solar return chart and will give favourable benefits. It will be generally a good year for you. You will have a realization of your power. You will have newfound confidence in your ability to do well. You will also get support of people around you. You will do well in your job/business. You will have some magnetic attractions. You will enjoy a wonderful love life. You will also do well in exams and interviews. Your knowledge will also grow. You will be acknowledged for your contributions and work. You will also share good bonding with your siblings. It will give you lot of satisfaction, and you will have inner peace. You will be getting fabulous results in business. This is the time for completion of all your important work. This will lead you to the path of progress.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Monday, Saturday, Tuesday
Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, Maize
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Love life is going to be very exciting. You will be pleased because this allows you to concentrate on other areas in your life as well. Work-related travel will help you in obtaining money. You will also be busy with family and home. And discharging your responsibilities to the best of your abilities.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
This will be a fitting movement to invest more in your relationship as you are going to get the occasion to do so. Your mate is going to cooperate fully with you. Financial condition will be in your favor. Money will keep coming. You will bring a novelty to your way of thinking. It will impress one and all.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You are heading for a decent day. There will be stimulus in your relationship that has been lost for a while, and this will make you feel more content and gratified. Your government-related work will be completed. But you should not make any financial deals with strangers. Health of a family elder may cause some concern.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a joy filled day and a great day to share feelings too. You can think of going on a short trip with your mate to relish an occasion of celebration. You will spend time reading, watch TV and play with children. You will also extend a helping hand to a person in need.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will get a chance to interact with lot of new people. You are looking for a suitable companion having had your fill of transitory relationships. You will be full of confidence and pay attention to your work. Your bosses will praise your efforts. You could be promoted too.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It would be reckless to expect too much from your mate who is a little unhappy with you. Time has come for a heart-to-heart chat. You need to take proper care of your health. And avoid taking any spicy and oily food. You will also find solution to some complex problem. Your tension will get reduced.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
The time is ripened to put some plans into action. The assistance you need from your love mate will be much to your pleasure. You can anticipate a romantic evening. You will develop interest in other things like reading, dancing and music. You will spend time laughing and joking. You will remain fit and in fine fettle.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
The wish to come out of your armor is there but you might find it a little hard to do so. Your ego is likely to freeze you from getting very close to anyone. Do not take any liberties in the matter of money and heart, otherwise you might have to repent. Children will listen to you. They will make you happy.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You might face a hard time with your mate as you do not see eye to eye on some issue. You both need to think tranquilly and be more realistic in your approach. You will feel more satisfied and give yourself grand results. You will also think of change to improve yourself. It will work well.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your natural charm will shine through, and you will get the thing of your desire. Many plans can be made for spending some joyful time together including travelling. Your earnings will be average, but you will be satisfied. You will thank God for your wonderful fortune and luck. Fortune favours the brave.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Just as thought you would by no means find love, in walks a magnificent person. The excitement will be conspicuous, and you will be beside yourself with joy all though. You will reach the pinnacle of success. You will be busy with your work but will also be enthusiastic about it. Financial position is good.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You could be rather thoughtful about love and will allow many things. Small arguments will be taken lightly as you feel romance needs to overcome this to make it consequential. Your legal matters will get resolved. And your seniors will be satisfied with your work. You could be promoted too.