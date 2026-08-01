Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 1st August 2026
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Jupiter on your solar return chart, and it will give amazing results. You will make plans to buy something auspicious for your house. You might buy a new vehicle or property. Keep control over your expenses. Before buying land, vehicles etc. get the documents verified and checked. There are chances of expenses being incurred on wedding career or engagement of children. Chances for the bachelors of getting married are bright. Something important regarding your child will take place. You will also get success in competitive exams. You will also invest in your children and will have support of your elders. You will listen to people’s problems and try to find a solution. Lovers will be united. There will be an improvement in your health. You will receive blessings of elders. A meeting with some important person will open the doors of success.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Blue, Red, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Sparks could fly when you meet someone new. The more cheerful side of your nature will be very apparent. You could propose to him/her. You will also get suspicious about something. This will hinder your progress, and you will be unable to achieve your goals. You just need to rethink your priorities in work.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You would charm everyone with your wit and humour and will succeed in playing the field to the hilt. You could end up stealing not one but couple of hearts. All your work will be completed as per your plan. Physical fitness will be at its best. You will feel lifted and cheerful. You will also focus on your work.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You are heading for mixed feelings that can leave you feeling a little disturbed. You sometimes wonder what you want, a steady partner or more freedom for yourself. You will not take any extra burden and will work within your limits. This will help you in overcoming many problems in your work.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You are heading for a good day. You could plan on getting married quite soon too. There will be new hope installed in your life, a new approach that works. You will take part in some happy occasion somewhere. Instead of going for new relation, you will make your older relations stronger. For students it is a good day to achieve goals.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Positive vibes from a friend are going to keep your hopes alive. With your financial position getting better, you would be able to enjoy some luxury. Time will be highly beneficial. Due to your hard work, you will have financial gains. But you will also think about taking a rest from work.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You might want to be a little more creative in your approach while dealing with your sweetheart. You have not been well received of late and need to add some zing. Take care of your health. You will be busy with family matters. Your problems will get resolved. You will take important decisions carefully.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Move slowly and be sure of yourself. There is ample time to let the new person in your life know how you feel. This is not the time to rush headlong into anything new. The afternoon will be joyful and peaceful. Contacts with new people will be made. Peace and harmony will prevail at home and in the workplace.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You may decide to let go of this relationship which has been floundering for a while. Too many arguments are taking place with your lover. It can end up being lonely. Your mind will be very clear about its goal. You will also listen with attention to your boss or other senior officer. And do your work efficiently.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A new chapter in your life is going to begin putting an end to major worries. There will be new vigour in your relationship, and you will enjoy sharing this new company. Work speed will pick up as the day goes by. You will be caught amid flurry of activities. But you will not give up and complete your tasks.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You are likely to be given a new responsibility at the workplace. Your lover will be understanding about it and will even encourage you to take it up seriously. It will be a beneficial day. You will do meditation, prayer and read religious books. Company of experienced people will give you happiness.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You could feel very much alone in the first half of the day. Later, you are likely to get a piece of favorable news putting you into a pretty good mood. Work done in partnership will be successful. Keeping aside your ego will enhance your work, name and fame. You will have monetary gains in your work.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Your working life can take most of the day, but you will do your best to spend time with your lover, and this is a precious time for both of you. Property related work will be finished. You will plan on expansion of business. You will take advice of your trusted ones. Change of place is also likely