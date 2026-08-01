Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 1st August 2026

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Jupiter on your solar return chart, and it will give amazing results. You will make plans to buy something auspicious for your house. You might buy a new vehicle or property. Keep control over your expenses. Before buying land, vehicles etc. get the documents verified and checked. There are chances of expenses being incurred on wedding career or engagement of children. Chances for the bachelors of getting married are bright. Something important regarding your child will take place. You will also get success in competitive exams. You will also invest in your children and will have support of your elders. You will listen to people’s problems and try to find a solution. Lovers will be united. There will be an improvement in your health. You will receive blessings of elders. A meeting with some important person will open the doors of success.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Blue, Red, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Sparks could fly when you meet someone new. The more cheerful side of your nature will be very apparent. You could propose to him/her. You will also get suspicious about something. This will hinder your progress, and you will be unable to achieve your goals. You just need to rethink your priorities in work.