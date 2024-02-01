Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st February 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st February 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 1st February 2024

Moon opposite Rahu on your solar return chart indicates a mixed year. People who are calm and patient will not see much problems, but people who are very ambitious need to watch out as their work may not materialize at the last moment. So, do not do anything big in haste. Even if you don't have work, then don't worry as the situation will be the same until the middle of next year. There will be some opportunities for change, but don't do it until the mid of the year. After year mid, you can do so without hesitation as it will bring you success.

1st February 2024 Birthday Forecast

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 1st February 2024:

Lucky dates: 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Lucky colours: Silver, White, Grey, Pastel shades

Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your Rashi.

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a nice day. Professionally you will do very well and enjoy your work. Your peers and superiors will support you fully and you will get name and fame. Financially you will be stable and strong. And you will enjoy perfect relationship with your mate. Peace and harmony will prevail in the family. A short business trip can also be undertaken.