Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st February 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st February 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 1st February 2024
Moon opposite Rahu on your solar return chart indicates a mixed year. People who are calm and patient will not see much problems, but people who are very ambitious need to watch out as their work may not materialize at the last moment. So, do not do anything big in haste. Even if you don't have work, then don't worry as the situation will be the same until the middle of next year. There will be some opportunities for change, but don't do it until the mid of the year. After year mid, you can do so without hesitation as it will bring you success.
1st February 2024 Birthday Forecast
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 1st February 2024:
Lucky dates: 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
Lucky colours: Silver, White, Grey, Pastel shades
Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your Rashi.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a nice day. Professionally you will do very well and enjoy your work. Your peers and superiors will support you fully and you will get name and fame. Financially you will be stable and strong. And you will enjoy perfect relationship with your mate. Peace and harmony will prevail in the family. A short business trip can also be undertaken.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today your bosses might appear unhappy with you. And you will have to put extra efforts to complete your tasks. But your colleagues will not support and there will be some differences of opinion. At times you will get angry and lose your cool. Financial situation will remain normal. But your mate will keep on supporting you.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is going to be a favourable day. And you will get good business proposals. You will also enter into some joint venture or partnership. Your business will flourish. New job offers will come. You can also plan to undertake a short trip with your family. Money inflow will be continuous. An auspicious function will also take place in your family.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a hard day. Your plans will not get completed and you will face hurdles at your work place. Your enemies will try to harm your reputation. It mays cause you some stress. But your bosses will support you. Your financial position will be tight and your expenses will go out of hands. It may upset your budget.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Love beckons you. A charming and beautiful person is coming in your life all of a sudden. It will be a very warm and fulfilling relationship. Both of you will have genuine feelings for each other. And will like to make a lifelong commitment. Students will get admission in institute / courses of their choice.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will remain busy with your domestic affairs. A matter of vital importance will require urgent attention. And you will hold discussions with your family members. You will not be able to arrive at a conclusion but intervention of a third person will help you in solving these matters. It will make everyone happy.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
The good times you are enjoying will continue. Your relations with your bosses will remain cordial. And they will keep on supporting you. You will have new plans to be executed at your work place. Financially you will face no problems. And you can also plan to go on a holiday to some foreign travel destination with family.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will remain positive and tension free. You will work hard and will perform exceedingly well at your work place. Your superiors will appreciate your efforts. And you will be a role model for your subordinates. You will also enjoy high level of understanding with your mate. And will also work according to each other's liking and interest.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a nice day. Your energy level will be up and you will perform very well at your work place. You may also get promotion in your job. There will be a hike in your pay package too. There will be something in you which will set you apart from others. And you will get noticed too. Those who are single can get good marriage proposals too.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will face some problems. You may be terminated from your job. And also suffer some business losses too. Some person might level false allegations against you. This will cause you some tension. You may also face adverse financial situation. And could also take loan or financial support from some person.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be an amazing day. You will make unprecedented financial gains in business. And investment that you have made will reap you rich dividends. You will also plan a major expansion of your business. And your associates will support you fully. You will also get work order from abroad. Those wanting to go abroad for higher studies or research too will get success.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be promoted in your job. And could also be given additional responsibility. Your prestige and stature too ill increase. It will be a cause of delight for your family members especially your mate. Financially you will be more secure. And will plan to buy a house or a luxurious vehicle. You could also be invited to a feast or party.