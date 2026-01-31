Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

1st February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 1st February 2026
Moon trine Saturn on your solar return chart and it is going to be a very good year for you. It will turn out to be an amazing year. You will appear far more assured and wiser. You will enjoy your work. The projects that you have been thinking of getting completed would see the light of the day. You would be man with the Midas touch. You will be able to win a big order for your concern. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. People will start taking notice of you. And you will be able to convince them too. You would be invited to social gatherings and new contracts would be developed. You will have numerous business opportunities too. A female person might prove lucky for you and may be a source of comfort. Your brothers/sisters would support you and will be a source of inspiration. Financial position would be good.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Violet.
‘This week for you’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be having wonderful financial gains. You would also like to spend as much as you want to. But don’t go overboard. Spend at right places at the right things. Save for rainy days too. An important work will get finalized. This will increase your popularity. You would also like to make a will or testimony of your assets and property. Property related division will be accomplished with the help of experts. Your siblings will be happier. You will also make plans to buy a new vehicle. Your partner will remain a pillar of strength. Family circumstances will be to your satisfaction. You will also make necessary changes to your house, office and shop. Those who are unmarried will get ready to tie the knot.
Taurus : (April 21- May 21)
The time is favorable for you. You will have financial gains. You will also make progress in your job. You will look after your children and friends well and will reach out to them. You will have lot of love and respect for your parents and elders. You will also feel proud of learning something new at your workplace. You will also get favorable results in competitive exams. You will also get loan to expand your business, and you will also be able to return it on time. You will have good understanding with your bosses and subordinates. There will be an increase in your income. The doors to new possibilities will open. You will also try to move ahead by clearing all hurdles.
Gemini : (May 22- June 21)
A change of luck and fortunes seems imminent. You will be a cause of jealous of some of your colleagues. But this is not your problem. You will be normal and perform your duties. You will accomplish daily tasks with great ease and get the help of family and other people. You will be full of energy. These are property gaining days. You will also prepare to undertake new responsibilities. You will have capacity and confidence to bring tasks to conclusion. But before doing any work, do the homework, only then you will be successful. You will be praised and get support in full steam, and you will feel better. You will achieve your objectives. Ties in family will improve.
Cancer : (June 22 – July 22)
This is the right time to develop contacts. You will have financial gains. People in the family will live with mutual love and respect. Visitors will come to your house, and it will create a vibrant atmosphere. Some of your tensions will get removed. You will also look after your children like good guardians. You will also plan for your child’s future. The path to progress is also bright. You will accept a new responsibility. You will also get expected help from friends and colleagues. You will be very humble and soft with your relationship. You will have little tension in family matters. Think before taking a decision. A meeting with an inspirational person will open the doors of progress for you.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
There will be gains in your business/profession. Your prestige will also increase. You will be busy with amassing amenities. You will also get the best of everything. Your responsibilities will increase. You will be successful in whatever you do. You will also meet old friends. On meeting whom your old memories will be revived and you will share your feelings. Your mind will be satisfied. You will develop a capacity to remain happy. But you need not tell such truths that should not be revealed. You will be victorious in everything. The happiness of winning will reflect in your face. You will spend time with your family. Get your routine checkups done. Money will be inflow.
Virgo : (August 24- September 22)
You will feel happy and prosperous. You will also be busy with social activities. The responsibility of work and family notwithstanding you will manage the situation well. Happiness will radiate from house. You will have good relationship with your partner. You will concentrate on better lifestyle without stress. Property related disputes will be solved. Old memories will be refreshed with some old friends. You will be more ambitious and will make a deep analysis of your own self and the world. Keep your character good and do not become dishonest. Efforts made to get money will be fruitful. You will find new opportunities in your career. Your business will also flourish. Husband and wife will have good relations.
Libra : (September 23- Libra 23)
It is a success granting week. And you will get victory and success in your pursuit. Your enemies may try to harm you but will not get success. You will complete business and trade related work with a serious approach. Money will flow in. You will avoid taking risks in your business. The atmosphere at home will be good. The misunderstanding between husband and wife will get resolved. You will also resolve everything at the workplace with your wisdom. You will also be praised for your work. You will also participate in some function or ceremony. You will spend more time with the family and reading some interesting or knowledge enhancing literature. The time is blissful.
Scorpio : (October 24 – November 22)
There could be some tiff with a senior official at your workplace. This will trouble you for no reason, but you need to overcome it quickly. You may get a big order or contract from abroad. In the government-related dispute you will emerge victories. Some religious activities or worship may keep you engrossed. In your work, you will get expected results with your humility. And with the gift of the gap you will make everyone favour you. Your family’s peace and prosperity may swell. You will also give much value to your emotions to the family members and relatives. Financially you will be satisfied with your assets and progeny’s educational prospects may cause you a little bit of worry.
Sagittarius : (November 23 – December 23)
You will be busy with your work. You will also be happy and in a positive frame of mind. You will also complete your daily chores with ease. Money will flow in. There will be radiance in your work, family matters and personal matters. You will have good time with your mate. You will also expand the scope of your work. Government related work will be completed. You will make maximum use of your knowledge and intelligence. There will be real peace and stability in your personal life. By helping your needy friends, you will be doing great work. Some people might neglect you, but you will keep your behavior normal. You will achieve something new that will bring happiness and peace to your life.
Capricorn : (December 22- January 20)
It is a favorable week for you. New opportunities are waiting for you in your career and job. You will establish an understanding with your partner and then work. There will be a tendency towards some new work. You will also decide to do something new and take rest after finishing them. You will also come in close contact with your bosses, and all your work will be completed with their help. You also need to take all decisions with a lot of deliberation and care. You will have a nice time with your family members. Your partner will be a source of strength. Children will listen to you. Your property disputes will also get resolved. Some new projects will be initiated. You will also get good news from somewhere.
Aquarius : (January 21- February 18)
Your bosses will praise your work. Your meeting with an influential person will bring lot of fortunes for you. You will not make any decision in a haste. A person may level a false allegation against you, but it will have little impact on your reputation. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will get things of leisure. And you will be having good time with your family members. You will have good understanding with your life partner. You will start meeting lot of people and life will be starting to get back on track. Take monetary decisions carefully. You will learn a lot from bitter experiences. The quarrel with your siblings will also get resolved. You will also receive good news.
Pisces : (February 19 – March 20)
You will be dedicated to your work and will also be getting good results. People will praise your work and your contributions. Your financial position is going to be good. You will be exploring additional and new sources of income. You will hence be satisfied with your earnings. You will also channel your energy and enthusiasm in a positive direction. You will share good bonding with your mate. You will pay attention to your health. You will share your responsibilities with your family. Your enemies and critics will become active and will try to demean you in society. But they will not be successful. Time is very favorable for you. Your daily routine will be quite busy.