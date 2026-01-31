Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

1st February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 1st February 2026

Moon trine Saturn on your solar return chart and it is going to be a very good year for you. It will turn out to be an amazing year. You will appear far more assured and wiser. You will enjoy your work. The projects that you have been thinking of getting completed would see the light of the day. You would be man with the Midas touch. You will be able to win a big order for your concern. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. People will start taking notice of you. And you will be able to convince them too. You would be invited to social gatherings and new contracts would be developed. You will have numerous business opportunities too. A female person might prove lucky for you and may be a source of comfort. Your brothers/sisters would support you and will be a source of inspiration. Financial position would be good.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Violet.

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be having wonderful financial gains. You would also like to spend as much as you want to. But don’t go overboard. Spend at right places at the right things. Save for rainy days too. An important work will get finalized. This will increase your popularity. You would also like to make a will or testimony of your assets and property. Property related division will be accomplished with the help of experts. Your siblings will be happier. You will also make plans to buy a new vehicle. Your partner will remain a pillar of strength. Family circumstances will be to your satisfaction. You will also make necessary changes to your house, office and shop. Those who are unmarried will get ready to tie the knot.

