Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

1st January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:

Birthday Forecast for 1st January 2026

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Venus on your solar return chart will give amazing results. You will perform your job well. You will also earn a lot of respect. You will also fulfil your responsibilities well. You will also have the inclination to do impossible tasks. You will also have good monetary gains. You will also make good investment decisions. You will also be alert about the matters of the home and office. Tasks with your bosses will give wonderful results. You will also enjoy a wonderful equation with your partner. Those who are single can get married. It is also important to take proper care of your health. Useless thoughts will not cross your mind. Your family members will come close to you. You will also take care of everyone. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will be at the top in matters of respect and status among your family members.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Red, Orange, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be honest about your emotions, and this may go a long way in improving the stress in your relationship. Your beloved is going to be very grateful to you. You will work hard. You will get favorable results if you take your work seriously. The misunderstanding between husband and wife will get removed.