Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

1st January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 1st January 2026
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Venus on your solar return chart will give amazing results. You will perform your job well. You will also earn a lot of respect. You will also fulfil your responsibilities well. You will also have the inclination to do impossible tasks. You will also have good monetary gains. You will also make good investment decisions. You will also be alert about the matters of the home and office. Tasks with your bosses will give wonderful results. You will also enjoy a wonderful equation with your partner. Those who are single can get married. It is also important to take proper care of your health. Useless thoughts will not cross your mind. Your family members will come close to you. You will also take care of everyone. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will be at the top in matters of respect and status among your family members.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Red, Orange, Violet
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be honest about your emotions, and this may go a long way in improving the stress in your relationship. Your beloved is going to be very grateful to you. You will work hard. You will get favorable results if you take your work seriously. The misunderstanding between husband and wife will get removed.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Multi –tasking would continue to be your forte. You would be able to deal with so many contrasting situations at the same time. Emerging problems in your relationship would get sorted out fast. Important work related to property matters will be completed. You need to drive vehicles carefully. You will receive pleasant news related to your work.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
There won't be any significant problem for you except your busy schedule. Life is going to advance smoothly, and your love mate will keep you amused and pleased through the day. Your life will run on right track. Officials in government and work field will be happy. Beware of anger and aggression.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You are likely to go on an extraordinary date and see the feeling of romance already beginning. It is going to be all fun and celebration with this special someone, thoroughly pleasurable. You will buy something new for your house. You will get a promotion too. There will be an increase in fame and prestige.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You would like to slow down a bit and ask yourself what exactly you expect from your love life. You must be clear of your priorities and expectations from your partner in order to better understand your relations. The number of contacts will expand. You will complete your aim and objectives on time.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are going to display a very eye-catching side to people who will love to be in your company. A love connection is very bright on the cards and the same is going to be very thrilling. You will have some differences of opinion with your boss. There will be some unnecessary arguments with people which may spoil your mood.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
There is lot of scope for improvement in your conduct today. You will have to get down to settling matters in a practical way. Good thing is that your loved one will support you wholeheartedly. You will receive encouraging news. But you may hurt ego of some person. He/she may feel insulted and will try to take revenge.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Dealing with ordinary matters is going to consume a lot of your time today. A bit of irritation may be experienced in dealing with your better half, but you are able to control yourself in time. Some guests may visit you. You will also get success in competitive and departmental exams. People will praise you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A profound understanding will help you to grow and be comfortable with your mate. You would soon get rid of the uneasy feelings once you develop better understanding of your mate. Your economic position will be strong. Students will pay attention to their studies. You will get into a fight with someone for no reason. You may have an argument too.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You are not quite sure where you want this relationship to lead to and will therefore not be able to do your best to steer it well. There could however be some celebration in the evening. You will take your work seriously. Meeting with an influential person will open the way for your prosperous future. A long-time worry will get resolved.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You are likely to set for a nice time ahead. Meeting new people would excite you as always and you will have a share of socializing. A romantic evening is very strongly indicated. You will work hard and get results accordingly. There will be stability in your financial condition. You will extend a helping hand towards weak and feeble people.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Perhaps the time you spend with your lover is not enough to make him/her satisfied. There are already rumbling sounds in your relationship which deserve some attention at least. You will receive a good news from your workplace. It could be a big jump in your salary or a promotion. You need to be careful in dealing with people. You may be a victim of some conspiracy.