Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 1st July 2024
Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart resulting in an excellent year ahead. Your right planning can produce exciting results. This combination will lay foundation for a very fortunate time period ahead. Your conduct will be gentle and noble. You will enjoy your work and will impress your peers and superiors. They will help you a lot. You will do well professionally. And even your business will flourish. You will get ample job opportunities and can even go abroad for job. You will also get a chance to meet lot of influential persons who will help you immensely in times to some. Financially you will be well placed. You will undertake short business trips which will prove very beneficial. You can also get involved with a person at your workplace. He/she will be a person of refined taste and very gentle. Marriage ties can be possible. Your health will remain fine.
1st July 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Green, Violet, Amber
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
There is a tendency to dwell on a negative emotion or difficult topics or to dig in your heels on an issue that gets you into a state of frustration with someone close to you. This can be especially true for those who are working today, but the dilemma or stand-off might also revolve around a routine or work matter.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It's a great time for making improvements to some key areas with a take-charge, fresh, and focused attitude. Some close friends and colleagues have been turning your attention to your working life and routines recently, and now the stars are pulling it all together and motivate you to put everything into order. Frank Sinatra said, “The best revenge is massive success.”
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today the conflict between your head and your heart is a core issue and there seems to be little on the horizon in the way of a solution. Although you might believe that the most sensible path runs through a dense jungle, you still must cut your way through the undergrowth step by step. It doesn't matter how fast or slow you go now, as long as you don't stop.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The days ahead are favorable for beginning new health regimes and routines and for paying particular attention to your work. However, as the day moves forward, you may be dwelling on something if it's not going exactly your way, and power plays are possible, particularly likely with a child, love interest, or intimate partner. Author Ken Blanchard wrote, “The key to successful leadership today is influence, not authority.”
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
All that you need to do today is smile at your competitor to defuse a situation. You won’t need any resistance or severity for winning over conflicts today. At work, it is advised to be ready to act and think on a spot. You must do routine chores in a high speed mode. You may face some equipment failures or breakdowns. Take care while exercising in the gym and while handling tools.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
If you face resistance, it might be best to adjust expectations or let go of something even temporarily. Certainly, this is a time for seeing areas of your life where you're too attached for your own good. However, anything seems possible now, especially because you know that reality is molded and shaped by the brain.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
There can be improvements to your romantic life and possibly a new beginning. You can focus on injecting a spirit of whimsy into your life and more confidence into your creative pursuits and hobbies. You are more aware of your need to entertain, be entertained, celebrate, enjoy, and share yourself with others. You are likely to attract positive attention from others now.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
As the day advances, tensions can mount, especially if others seem to be resisting or standing in your way. People may be seen as especially demanding, or you might be expecting a lot from others. People shouldn't have to follow another person's script, so watch for this. Also, try to let go a little if you're holding onto a rigid idea of what you want.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There are thoughts swirling around in your head that need to be spoken aloud, but you can't seem to find your voice today. Don't let your self-criticism run away with your good intentions simply because it's not the best time to speak your mind. Rather than thinking less of yourself for putting off the inevitable, honor the wisdom of your intuition.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Be careful of any quarrels or disagreements with family members today. You should do your absolute best to avoid any kind of argument or verbal spat, especially with the female members of your family. Some of you will feel like taking risks, either professionally or personally. You’ll need to decide whether you want to do it or not. A close friend might propose an exciting, but risky project.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There could be a previously neglected area of your life that now seems essential to revisit. New or improved living conditions, the beginning of a new project on or in the home, or a renewed family connection can be expressions of this energy. You are more passionate about your ideas and personal interests, as well as with your communications.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Family and home-related activities can thrive now. You're excited about projects or news now. However, at times this passion can border on obsession, and later today this is an even stronger possibility. Watch that you're not holding on so tightly to a specific belief or point of view that it begins to cause you troubles and frustration.