Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 1st July 2024

Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart resulting in an excellent year ahead. Your right planning can produce exciting results. This combination will lay foundation for a very fortunate time period ahead. Your conduct will be gentle and noble. You will enjoy your work and will impress your peers and superiors. They will help you a lot. You will do well professionally. And even your business will flourish. You will get ample job opportunities and can even go abroad for job. You will also get a chance to meet lot of influential persons who will help you immensely in times to some. Financially you will be well placed. You will undertake short business trips which will prove very beneficial. You can also get involved with a person at your workplace. He/she will be a person of refined taste and very gentle. Marriage ties can be possible. Your health will remain fine.

1st July 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Green, Violet, Amber

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

There is a tendency to dwell on a negative emotion or difficult topics or to dig in your heels on an issue that gets you into a state of frustration with someone close to you. This can be especially true for those who are working today, but the dilemma or stand-off might also revolve around a routine or work matter.