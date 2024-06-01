Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 1st June 2024

Moon sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures an excellent year ahead. This is extremely strong and tide year. Be brave, resourceful, do not step back from your aims and plans, but act and take a risk- you will be very well rewarded. Be loyal to yourself, respect the others and do not divert from your way for any reason. Don't let yourself get lazy during the year. On contrary, this is moment now to plant this which you going to collect for the coming years. Now is the time for some kind of serious change, something colossal and shaking your world from the bases. Always listen to your inner voice and never over trust the others.

1st June 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours: White and all earthy tones and shades

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

There is blue sky in every direction today, inspiring you to believe that anything is possible. Resistance fades and you see no reason to hold back, even if you lack a concrete plan. You're certain you can figure out what to do along the way. Unfortunately, your confidence will only carry you so far. Don't wait until you encounter an insurmountable obstacle, for it could be too late by then to do anything about it.