Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

1st June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 1st June 2026
Moon Apogee on your solar return chart which will prove very favourable for you. It will bring amazing results during the whole year. You will keep your routine life balanced. For instance, eating habits, exercise and other routine work will be strong. You will invest your money on a large scale but with caution. You will also plan some new business venture in collaboration, association or partnership. Your bosses will be happy with your performance. You will work with devotion; hence success will come to you for sure. Those who are making continuous efforts to get a new job, will achieve their goal ultimately. You will also be successful in clearing some departmental or competitive exams after doing hard work. The property dispute in the family would be solved through mediation. It is a good time for those in love. Love marriage is indicated. There will be joy and cheer in family ties.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Lemon, Red, Cream
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
After a long and bitter fight to put a relationship that had been going downhill, you will see the light of wisdom and feel you do not need to walk away from it. Your trusted and close people will help you a lot when you need them most. It is the thing that matters most. You will have less worries on financial front today.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
An emotional upheaval could indicate the necessity of settling an important matter as soon as possible. It is important that your side of the story gets heard. Some old disease might make up an appearance, and some secret will emerge that you did not want to reveal. You will also attain new knowledge and skill.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It looks like love is going to have to take a back seat today. Professional matters are going to take the centre stage as you must tackle some urgent and very important tasks. A problem will crop up all of a sudden which will have to deal with lot of deftness and dexterity. Your efforts will be noticed.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You may not be in the right frame of mind to tackle love issues in a levelheaded manner. You may need help from a loved person to take a major decision. You will take your boss’s words very seriously and will also abide by them. You will have financial gains. It is good time for students too.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Finding that you must prove your worth again to your partner can put you in a precarious position. This can take up a lot of energy, but the outcome will be positive. You will plan an expansion in your business. Monetary situation will be strong and favorable. You will have a lot of interest in social work. Colleagues will take help from you.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will get all the support you need from your love partner. You can plan on visiting a nearby place as a gateway from routine. You are going to enjoy yourself thoroughly. You will visit a relative or close friends of yours. There are chances of profits in business. You will devote some time to your family.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You can expect to see a lot of drama and tension. It can end up being a day of struggle as you try to put the demons that arise in your relationship. You will meet a favorite friend of yours. Both of you will refresh old memories. You will also come out of big trouble that you have been facing for long time.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your persistence is going to pay off and the person you have been courting is very likely to give in to your charms. Both of you can look forward to a happy time. Your differences with your siblings on a family matter will get resolved. You will desist from interfering in the affairs of others because you run the risk of losing your reputation.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
For long you have been thinking of making some changes. Now is the time you are going to put that into practice to see the relationship runs more smoothly and efficiently. You will make headway in your professional work. Your name and fame will increase manifold. Even your income will grow.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Feelings of love will make you want to spend more time with your beloved. You would like to bring up the topic of marriage as you feel it is important. Your boss will be happy with your performance. Your name may be recommended for a promotion. Matters in court will be in your favor as you were expecting.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You are likely to do as your love partner tells you to do. You may not be very happy but at the same time, you can be scared of getting your feelings hurt to a big extent. The graph of your name and fame will rise. You will remember some special person and get emotional about it. You will deal with pending issues at work.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
A more confident you emerge. You might like to enjoy an outing with your mate and generally revel in simple pleasures of life, just relaxing and enjoying. You will make good use of your communication skills; people will pay attention to what you say. Some plans regarding the future will be made.