Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

1st June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 1st June 2026

Moon Apogee on your solar return chart which will prove very favourable for you. It will bring amazing results during the whole year. You will keep your routine life balanced. For instance, eating habits, exercise and other routine work will be strong. You will invest your money on a large scale but with caution. You will also plan some new business venture in collaboration, association or partnership. Your bosses will be happy with your performance. You will work with devotion; hence success will come to you for sure. Those who are making continuous efforts to get a new job, will achieve their goal ultimately. You will also be successful in clearing some departmental or competitive exams after doing hard work. The property dispute in the family would be solved through mediation. It is a good time for those in love. Love marriage is indicated. There will be joy and cheer in family ties.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Lemon, Red, Cream

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

After a long and bitter fight to put a relationship that had been going downhill, you will see the light of wisdom and feel you do not need to walk away from it. Your trusted and close people will help you a lot when you need them most. It is the thing that matters most. You will have less worries on financial front today.