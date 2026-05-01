Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

1st May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 1st May 2026
Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it is a very favorable combination for you. You will have monetary gains, but your expenses will increase. Your business will flourish. All your business expenses plans will be implemented. You will also get a good job offer. You could be promoted in your job as well. Some enemies or opponents may try to conspire against you. You need to be careful about money matters. Although you will do your work with lot of cleverness and tact, still you need to show wisdom and patience. Always take into confidence your trustworthy fellows. You will be successful in matters related to heart. Your spouse/partner will understand your feelings well. You will give enough time to your family members. The property disputes between you and your siblings will get resolved amiably. If you work systematically, you will surely earn good profits.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
The day will begin with good news in your business/profession. Your official work that was pending will be completed. You will focus on new areas. You will be determined and aim to reach the very top in your field. You will establish a harmonious relationship with things and bring each work to its logical conclusion.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a fantastic day. You will find pleasure and entertainment in your social circle. And the time will be good from all possible angles. There will be happiness all around. You will be successful in establishing a dialogue with your gift of conversation and will ably discharge your new responsibility.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You are going to make a very good beginning. Your work will start getting completed. And you will enjoy very good relations with your bosses. You will also get the desired advancement and success in business/job. Arrival of new guests will make you happy. You will be blessed with good health.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your day will be spent in happiness. Lady luck will smile on you. And you could enter an exciting phase of love and romance. A very lovely person will come into your life, and you will be drawn in high tide of romance. Day is very favorable for you. You will enjoy pleasure and will have cheerful moments.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It will turn out to be an exciting day. It will make you feel happy. You will make plans for your bright future. And you will have big plans and resolutions for the period ahead. You will be cheerful and in a good mood. Your financial position will remain good. You could have a party at your home. And enjoy fully.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Present time will open the doors of progress for you. You will be sharing amazing bonding with your spouse/partner and will have big plans for the time ahead. You will make new friends. And you will be able to find solutions to problems at the workplace. Children/students will make good progress in studies. They will taste success too.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a perfect day. Good news from workplace will cheer you up. Those in business/profession will also make good progress. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will have to take additional responsibility in your job. You will manage it. Your time will be spent in joy and togetherness with family.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be in a positive frame of mind today. You will enjoy your work and will enjoy good bonding with your subordinates and boss. You could be promoted in your job. This will please you. Financially you will be well off. You could plan a day out with your family for entertainment, amusement and marry-making. Your elders will bless you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The placement of planets is very favorable for you. Your friends and well-wishers will support you in every sphere of life. You will have a vision of your own. Money will flow in. and there will be radiance in your work, family matters and personal matters.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will get success in your efforts. You will make good gains in your business/job. Money/wealth will keep coming. You will get success in your work / job. You will plan for something big. Friends/relatives will support you fully. You will plan to go on a long drive and watch movie with family.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It will be a happy, peaceful and relaxing day. It will give you excellent results. You will visit a religious place or temple with your family. And will pray to God for happiness and prosperity. You will also do some charity. And you will be happy spending time with loved ones. You will welcome this time with renewed hopes and aspirations.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today is going to be a very good day for all round success. You will get the result of your efforts. Family atmosphere will be wonderful. An auspicious function will take place. You will be busy with your work but enjoy good times with colleagues. You will get support of your bosses. A short trip with family members can be undertaken.