Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

1st May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 1st May 2026



Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it is a very favorable combination for you. You will have monetary gains, but your expenses will increase. Your business will flourish. All your business expenses plans will be implemented. You will also get a good job offer. You could be promoted in your job as well. Some enemies or opponents may try to conspire against you. You need to be careful about money matters. Although you will do your work with lot of cleverness and tact, still you need to show wisdom and patience. Always take into confidence your trustworthy fellows. You will be successful in matters related to heart. Your spouse/partner will understand your feelings well. You will give enough time to your family members. The property disputes between you and your siblings will get resolved amiably. If you work systematically, you will surely earn good profits.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

The day will begin with good news in your business/profession. Your official work that was pending will be completed. You will focus on new areas. You will be determined and aim to reach the very top in your field. You will establish a harmonious relationship with things and bring each work to its logical conclusion.