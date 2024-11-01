Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 1st November 2024
New Moon on your solar return chart and it is a good combination which will give good results. You will be very creative and will be able to achieve the goals you have set for yourself. If you are a student, you will get admission in some prestigious course of your own choice. You would also be able to clear a major competitive exam. There are wonderful prospects in hands at the place of work. You are likely to impress one and all with your ideas and ability to do things. People would be appreciative of your efforts whole heartedly. You will have no major difficulties. Overall financial position will be stable. Family would support you in all decisions you take. There would be moments of joy and cheer. There may be marriage function or birth of a child in the family. You will also plan to go abroad. You will also be able to secure loans from banks or financial institution for any major project you plan to undertake. In totality a very fruit full time period. You will able to materialize all that you have envisaged.
1st November 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Pink, Brown
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will enjoy a good day and will gain victory in every task. You will work on new ideas and plans. There will be many opportunities available to you to rise in your business/profession. Money inflow will be continuous. And you will plan to go out with your family for shopping, lunch and dinner.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Some old matters will again start giving trouble to you. And you will be left wondering again how it got started. There are chances of an unpleasant or unfortunate incident taking place. You will also postpone plans for your business trip. Your expenditure will be high. And arrival of unexpected guests will also keep you occupied.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is a fantastic day. You will gain fame, popularity and respect at your workplace. You will also gain profits in your business/profession. New offers for partnership will also come. Your income too will rise. And suitable marriage proposals will also come for those who are of marriageable age. Students will clear some exams/interview.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you will be putting in lot of efforts and hard work to achieve your targets. But success will elude you. Your bosses will also put pressure on you to achieve targets within a specific time frame. You will also have hot exchange of words with your colleagues and family members. You need to remain calm and composed.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be a favorable day. Your business related trip will bring good benefits for you. And your financial position will also get better. You could also get involved in new romantic ties. Students will get admission in courses of their choice. Those who want to sell/purchase property will also get good offers.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be able to complete tasks that have been struck for some time. It will bring you lot of relief. New job offers will come and you could be also be given an important position. You will give tough competition to your professional rivals. You will also enjoy wonderful bonding with your mate. You will also go to a party or feast with family.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
All the hard work that you have put in your business/job will start giving good results now. And you will also get a positive response and feedback. Your energy level will also be high. You will also make plans to go on a vacation with your family. This will bring relief to you from work related stress. You will also receive good news from somewhere.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your enemies and opponents will become active today. This is not a favorable time for you. You should desist from entering into any disputes with your colleagues otherwise war of words will escalate and only harm your interests. Do not trust anyone blindly. And avoid any financial dealings for the time being.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The favorable planetary position will bring very good results for you. There are chances of improvement in your job/business. Love birds will enjoy a wonderful time and will come closer. Those who were on look out for a job for a long time now will get success. You will also receive the love and blessings of your elders.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is time to just sit and relax a bit. You are going through a very trying and testing time period. Your personal relationships are a bit shaky and your closed ones do not trust you. Your financial position is also below par. And your colleagues are also hostile towards you. You need to develop faith in God and your problems will get solved gradually.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Your love relations will give lot of joy and happiness to you. And you will be enjoying blissful days in the company of your partner. You will also act friendly and lovingly towards your children. Your financial position will also get better. And you will make plans to renovate/decorate your house. Students will excel in studies.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is going to be a mentally peaceful day for you. You will enjoy the company of your partner/spouse. Peace and harmony will prevail in family relations. You could be promoted in your job too. You will receive rewards for your hard work and you will also receive sudden monetary benefits too.