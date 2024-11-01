Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 1st November 2024

New Moon on your solar return chart and it is a good combination which will give good results. You will be very creative and will be able to achieve the goals you have set for yourself. If you are a student, you will get admission in some prestigious course of your own choice. You would also be able to clear a major competitive exam. There are wonderful prospects in hands at the place of work. You are likely to impress one and all with your ideas and ability to do things. People would be appreciative of your efforts whole heartedly. You will have no major difficulties. Overall financial position will be stable. Family would support you in all decisions you take. There would be moments of joy and cheer. There may be marriage function or birth of a child in the family. You will also plan to go abroad. You will also be able to secure loans from banks or financial institution for any major project you plan to undertake. In totality a very fruit full time period. You will able to materialize all that you have envisaged.

1st November 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Pink, Brown

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will enjoy a good day and will gain victory in every task. You will work on new ideas and plans. There will be many opportunities available to you to rise in your business/profession. Money inflow will be continuous. And you will plan to go out with your family for shopping, lunch and dinner.