Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 1st October 2024

Sun conjunct Mercury on your solar return chart. It is a very good combination which will bring exceptional results for you. You will appear noble and sober. And your conduct will be gentle. You will impress your peers and superiors and they will help you a lot. Your behavior will win you lot of friends and admirers. You will also get a chance to meet lot of influential persons who will help you immensely in times to come. You will also have interactions with learned persons. You will do well at your work place. Students will shine in studies. Those desirous of going abroad for studies will be able to do so. Those appearing for exams or interviews too would get success. You could also get involved with a person at your workplace. He/she will be a person of redefined taste and very gentle. Marriage ties can be possible with the consent of family members.

1st October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : White, Red, Violet

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It will turn out to be an amazing day. It will bring you good luck. And will have big plans for your bright future. And will have big plans and resolutions for the time period ahead. You will be cheerful and in a good mood. And could be invited to a feast or party with your spouse/partner. Your financial position will remain excellent.