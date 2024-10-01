Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 1st October 2024
Sun conjunct Mercury on your solar return chart. It is a very good combination which will bring exceptional results for you. You will appear noble and sober. And your conduct will be gentle. You will impress your peers and superiors and they will help you a lot. Your behavior will win you lot of friends and admirers. You will also get a chance to meet lot of influential persons who will help you immensely in times to come. You will also have interactions with learned persons. You will do well at your work place. Students will shine in studies. Those desirous of going abroad for studies will be able to do so. Those appearing for exams or interviews too would get success. You could also get involved with a person at your workplace. He/she will be a person of redefined taste and very gentle. Marriage ties can be possible with the consent of family members.
1st October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : White, Red, Violet
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It will turn out to be an amazing day. It will bring you good luck. And will have big plans for your bright future. And will have big plans and resolutions for the time period ahead. You will be cheerful and in a good mood. And could be invited to a feast or party with your spouse/partner. Your financial position will remain excellent.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be in a positive frame of mind today. You will enjoy your work and will enjoy good bonding with your subordinates and boss. You could be promoted in your job. This will make your cheerful. Financially you will have no worries. And could plan a day out with your family for entertainment, amusement and marry making. You will also receive blessings from your elders.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
The day will be very happy, peaceful and will give excellent results. You will visit a religious place or temple with your family. And will pray to God for happiness and prosperity. You will also do some charitable work. And will be happy or spending time with loved ones. You will welcome the day with new hopes and aspirations.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The first day of the year is going to be very good. You will get the results of your efforts. Family atmosphere will be wonderful. An auspicious function will take place. You will be busy with your work but enjoy good times with colleagues. And will get support of your bosses. A short trip with family members can be undertaken.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you will get success in your endeavour. You will make major gains in your profession/business. Money inflow will be continuous and you will welcome the day with success in your work. You will plan for something big in this year. Friends and family members will be very supportive. You will plan to go on a long drive, dinner and watching movie with your spouse/partner.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The placement of planets is very favorable for you. And will welcome the day with simplicity. Some religious ceremony may take place at your home. Money will flow in. And there will be radiance in your work, family matters and personal matters.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today will open the doors of progress for you. You will share amazing bonding with your spouse/partner and will have big plans for the time period ahead. You will make new friends. And will be able to find solutions to problems at the work place. Children/students will make good progress in academics. You could go on a foreign travel destination with family.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is going to be a wonderful day. Good news from your workplace will cheer you up. Those in business/profession will also make good progress. Money and wealth inflow will be continuous. But you will have to coup up with extra expenditure which you will manage. Your time will be spent in joy and together with family.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You are going to make a very good beginning. Your work will start getting completed. And you will enjoy very good relations with your bosses you will also get the desired advancement and success in business and job. Arrival of new guests will make you happy. You will enjoy pleasure and will have cheerful moments.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your days will be spent in happiness. Lady luck will smile on you. And you could enter into an exciting phase of love and romance. A very lovely person will come in your life all of a sudden. And you will be drawn in high tide of romance. Day is very favorable for you. It is going to be a good day from financial point of view.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be an exciting day. You will find pleasure and entertainment in your social circle. And the time will be good from all possible angles. And there will be happiness all around. You will be successful in establishing a dialogue by your gift of conversation and will ably discharge your new responsibility.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The day will begin with good news in your business/profession. Your government related works that were pending will get completed and you will focus on new areas. You will be determined and aim to reach at the top in your field. You will establish a harmonious relationship with things and bring each work to its logical conclusion.