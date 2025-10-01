Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 1st October 2025

Moon opposite Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures an exciting year ahead. Your confidence will be sky high. And your new personality will be visible. You will also get good name and fame. Your standing will increase, and people will take note of you. You will execute better ideas at your workplace. You will grow professionally and will outshine others. Your professional/social network will grow. Those in politics, media and academics will do well. Your bosses will be happy with you and also praise your efforts. There will be ample job/business opportunities for you. And your efforts will give you desired success. You will enjoy a good romantic life and will have wonderful time with your partner. You will also be getting income from multiple sources. Health will remain okay. And you will be undertaking long-distance trips with your family.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Sunday.

Lucky colours : Pink, Orange, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Love life is going to be favorable. Your mate will keep you happy and you are going to enjoy the attention that is being showered on you so liberally. You will work hard to achieve your targets. You will also carry out your duties very efficiently. You will also receive your money that was struck somewhere. It is a good day.