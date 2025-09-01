Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 1st September 2025

Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it is going to give amazing results. You will have newfound confidence in your abilities and talent. Your communication skills will be second to none. Even people will take notice of you, and you will remain in the spotlight. You will also manage to get your work done. You will complete your unfinished business and race ahead in life. New job/business offers will keep coming. Your bosses and subordinates will support you. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. You could develop romantic inclinations and fall in love with a person all of a sudden. Luck will not desert you. Marriage is indicated with the consent of family members. Students will perform well in exams / interviews. They will get good results for their efforts. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. And you will go on exciting fun-filled trip with family members.

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your love life is going to be excellent. You and your soul mate can expect the best life has to offer. Good communication, a strong spiritual bond and support from your family will be there. It is a good day. You will have gains from all directions. You will be successful in whatever you do. You will win applause from all.