Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

20th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th April 2026

Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. The time will be spent nicely. You will remain busy with official matters. Students plan to go abroad for higher studies. Someone will help you when you need it most. You will do the work of people and become their favourite. Students will do well in exams and get good marks. All your work will get completed according to your wishes and you will do your work with greater efficiency. You will adjust well with people around you and increase your ties with them. The atmosphere around you will be happy. Husband and wife will look after each other. Your respect in office will increase. You will feel relaxed and cheerful. Those who are unmarried will get good marriage proposals. Your business will also flourish, and you will make new profits.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Maroon, Red, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

There will be lot of scope for improvement in your relationship. Relations with your beloved have been deteriorating for some time and now is the opportunity to set things right. You will work hard beyond your capacity and this way your health can suffer. But you will manage the situation with courage and bravery.

