Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

20th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 20th April 2026
Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. The time will be spent nicely. You will remain busy with official matters. Students plan to go abroad for higher studies. Someone will help you when you need it most. You will do the work of people and become their favourite. Students will do well in exams and get good marks. All your work will get completed according to your wishes and you will do your work with greater efficiency. You will adjust well with people around you and increase your ties with them. The atmosphere around you will be happy. Husband and wife will look after each other. Your respect in office will increase. You will feel relaxed and cheerful. Those who are unmarried will get good marriage proposals. Your business will also flourish, and you will make new profits.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Maroon, Red, Violet
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
There will be lot of scope for improvement in your relationship. Relations with your beloved have been deteriorating for some time and now is the opportunity to set things right. You will work hard beyond your capacity and this way your health can suffer. But you will manage the situation with courage and bravery.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is possible that you may have to go on a journey in a hurry, leaving some love matters unresolved. Make sure you deal with this as soon as possible as it blows out of proportion. You will meet lot of new people. You will also make plans. You will receive the blessings of your elders. You will also bring important changes to your lifestyle.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will spend a fulfilling day with your love mate. An outing is also indicated which is going to be very enjoyable and new experience for both of you. You will put in efforts to make your financial status and conditions more stable. You will also evaluate your resources. They will prove to be beneficial.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You can strike a good financial deal today and this will put you in the mood to celebrate. You could also buy your loved one a lovely and very costly present. You will get blessings of a seer or great man. The relationship between husband and wife will be cordial. Both will give importance to each other’s advice.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
You will be quite pleased with the way things are going in your romance. Caring and sharing is obvious and brings you a great sense of satisfaction. Some stressful situation will be formed in your family after the disclosure of your love affair. But you will handle and manage the situation well and make everyone satisfied.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The challenging situation can have you all geared up for action. You may not find it easy to cope with some outrageous demands that your love partner makes. You may suffer from problems related to blood or legs. The day is favorable for ladies. They may get some rewards. The results of departmental exams will be in your favor.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a trying time for you. Reading between the lines will help you understand your lover better. A lot of things become clearer to you. You will start doing your work with lot of dedication. You will also have a more disciplined perspective than before in your business. Your financial gains are good.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is going to be a good day. There will be much to discuss with your lover. The future looks bright and you are going to be happy with the way things are progressing. Stormy adventures and exciting meetings will attract you. Asset related disputes will be solved in the presence of someone. It will give you satisfaction.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Short-distance travel can be made. Adjustments should be made to the situation. Do not shy away from doing so as things can get worse than they should be. Your bosses will shower you with praise and blessings. The favorable placement of Jupiter will bring lot of money for you.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You are heading for an action-packed day and there are strong chances of getting into a new relationship, one that promises a lot of promise and excitement. Keep away from shares, lottery and on-line games. Someone close may betray you. Your elders will give you good advice. You will follow them diligently.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Much to your surprise and extreme discomfort, someone you are quite friendly with could try and undermine your efforts. Try to take care of yourself. You will get involved in fighting with someone for no reason. There will be situation of changes present. Even with your intelligence and cleverness, your results will be messed up.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You could make plans to take time off from work so you can spend some moments with your sweetheart who you could be seeing after a while. It will be time spent happily. You will purchase a new household item. You will also be interested in spiritual and religious tasks. You will get back your struck money. Take investment-related decisions carefully.