Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 20th August 2024
Full Moon on your solar return chart ensures a wonderful year when you will be highly creative and imaginative. And will be acclaimed for your work. You will also get recognition for your efforts. You will do well in your job/profession. But you will have to work hard and put in lot of efforts. Your peers and superiors will support you. You will also be making good use of your communication skills to get your work done. You will impress one and all with your attitude and behavior. Your monetary position will remain good and there will be manifold increase in sources of income. Business opportunities will keep coming. You will also have good job opportunities. Those in film industry, media, writing, entertainment and fashion etc. will get success. Lovebirds will have a good year. They will see their dreams coming true. And could enter into a wedlock. You will also have plans to settle abroad.
20th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Red, Navy Blue, Off-white
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a nice day. The graph of your name and fame will rise upwards. You will perform well at your workplace. And will be full of enthusiasm. Students will give full attention to their studies. Family relation will also be wonderful. Financial condition will be great. And you will enjoy a good romantic life.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will make good profits in business. New opportunities too will come. Those looking to go for higher studies abroad will get success. You will also come in contact with new people. Some legal dispute will be resolved. Financial position will remain normal but your expenses will increase. Health of elders will remain fine.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will enjoy a very nice day today. There will be much happiness as you get to celebrate a joyous occasion with your mate. Pleasantries will be exchanged and love is in the air. The evening will be romantic. Your financial side will be satisfactory. Your favourable time will bring money and wealth.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
There will be some bitterness in your personal life. Perhaps it would be better for you to remain silent on some issues which could rock your family life. You are not very diplomatic in your speech at the moment. Even your bosses will be unhappy with your attitude and behavior. You need to show a little patience and handle the situation deftly. Things will improve gradually.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be a wonderful day. You will get good success in your business / profession. Financial position will remain stable. You will be in contact with rich fellow, who will prove useful to you in the future. You will also undertake business trip which will prove very beneficial. And will get proper recognition and reward for your hard work.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will be able to do what you desire. It is going to be a great day. You will perform exceptionally well at your workplace. Your financial side will be satisfactory. You will enjoy wonderful relations with your mate. And can invite some persons to your house for dinner. You will also do some charity.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will take proper care of your health and go for a routine checkup. Everything will be normal. You will also find solution to your problem after some deliberation at your workplace. Your bosses will be happy with your dynamic approach. Students will have a great time. Your romantic life will be wonderful.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will have unnecessary arguments with someone. The placement of planets is not very favourable. Your faith on some stranger will be a cause of your undoing. You will suffer financially. There will be some disappointment on the family front too. You will also face competition and envy at workplace. But you will be able to recover your money.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will enhance your knowledge by reading different subjects. You will also be very practical in life. In life. An important person whom you meet will help you a lot later. Your peers and superiors will acknowledge your capability. You will also work with honesty and sincerity. Your love life will be wonderful. Financial position will be excellent.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Some unpleasant event may occur today. Your own people will stab you in the back. This will make you jittery. You will lose faith in others. There will be some misunderstanding that will occur between you and your relatives and friends. Financial position will be weak. There are chances of loss of money. But your faith in god will help you in overcoming problems.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Your sweetheart can ask you to do a big favour but you will not refuse as it means a lot. You will be willing to make any sacrifice for your lover without thinking twice. And will spend a wonderful day in the company of your mate. You could gift a luxurious vehicle to him/her. Financial position will be excellent.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will face some opposition from your family. They may not give consent to your marriage. But you are likely to be successful in making them the person of your dreams. This will make you happy. Financial position will remain stable. You will also perform exception well at your workplace.