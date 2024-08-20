Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th August 2024

Full Moon on your solar return chart ensures a wonderful year when you will be highly creative and imaginative. And will be acclaimed for your work. You will also get recognition for your efforts. You will do well in your job/profession. But you will have to work hard and put in lot of efforts. Your peers and superiors will support you. You will also be making good use of your communication skills to get your work done. You will impress one and all with your attitude and behavior. Your monetary position will remain good and there will be manifold increase in sources of income. Business opportunities will keep coming. You will also have good job opportunities. Those in film industry, media, writing, entertainment and fashion etc. will get success. Lovebirds will have a good year. They will see their dreams coming true. And could enter into a wedlock. You will also have plans to settle abroad.

20th August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Red, Navy Blue, Off-white

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a nice day. The graph of your name and fame will rise upwards. You will perform well at your workplace. And will be full of enthusiasm. Students will give full attention to their studies. Family relation will also be wonderful. Financial condition will be great. And you will enjoy a good romantic life.