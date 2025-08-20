Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th August, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th August 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th August 2025

The Moon’s conjunction with Jupiter in your solar return chart brings a highly favorable phase. Numerous opportunities will present themselves in your business or professional domain, and you’ll make the most of them. Fresh job or business offers will come your way. However, exercise caution in financial dealings and avoid placing blind trust in others. You’ll forge connections with influential individuals, which will work greatly to your advantage. Those engaged in politics or media can expect to earn recognition and respect. You may also adopt new technology or machinery that significantly boosts your business operations. Plans for business expansion will begin to materialize. Love life blossoms beautifully, with strong family support for couples planning to marry. Students will excel and secure placements or courses of their choice. Family harmony will be a hallmark, bringing loved ones closer. A pleasant getaway with family may also be on the cards.

Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky colours: Red, Violet, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will be having a very favorable day. Your confidence will be high. You will be working in team spirit to achieve your goals. And will be in a positive frame of mind. Your colleagues and subordinates will cooperate fully. And your financial position will be good. You will be spending the second half of the day in the blissful company of your mate.