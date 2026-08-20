Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 20th August 2026
Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart thus this year will be bringing mixed results for you. Luck will be testing you. And you will be putting all your efforts into getting things moving. Nothing will come easy. You will be under stress and at times lose patience too. You will appear to lose hope and get bogged down. Yet you will not give up. You will have setbacks on job front but overall, the situation will be under control. Your superiors in the office would be understandable and would support you fully. You will also get unexpected support from family and friends. This will keep you going. People will also give you proper advice. Your partner will prove to be the biggest source of strength. Ultimately things will turn in your favour. And situation will change. Your financial position will get better, and you also may get a new job. Children would also bring cheer to you as they will be doing well in studies. You will be also thinking of undertaking some short trip with family for relaxation.
Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days: Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours: Violet, Off-white, Red
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You could be on a short fuse due to an unexpected family problem that arises. This could make you stressed out and unable to concentrate on your work. Just remain cool and composed. You will get lot of opportunities to earn money. Property inheritance is indicated. You will get to meet an important personality too.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
A strong sense of duty will prevail, and you will look after your family well. You will use your communication skills to clear issues with your relatives. You will get new opportunities for work. Romance is in the air and will blossom among married couples. Your efforts will be openly appreciated in your work.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Professional life will take up a lot of your time, and it will be a challenge to meet your mate. However, there may be more scope for this in the evening. You may go out for entertainment. You will have financial gains. Those in creative fields such as arts, media, acting and dance will be able to make a mark in their field.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Avoid getting into any conflicts even if your mate does not agree with you. You could do without a highly charged atmosphere at this point in your life. You will face no problems with your projects and goals. Situations will start improving in your favor. It is important to take time for personal tasks and remain relaxed.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You could plan some activities along with your lover. The air of intimacy is surely going to get stronger but your partner needs reassurance from you that all is well. Your health will be in good condition. Entertainment and recreational activities will be the focus. You are advised to spend the money wisely.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your love mate can be little annoyed with you for showing no concern. You need to make a few changes so that you both remain happy and devoted to one another. You will complete an important task. It will lift your confidence. You will be happy from within. A family get together is indicated.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your lover will understand you and keep you happy. There is lot of comfort in this relationship as you both care deeply for each other and want a peaceful life. You will be admired in your office and home. You will be able to solve your problems. You will also work with lot of dedication and sincerity.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will put in your best to achieve your aim of having a successful love life. It is not seeing the kind of progress you would like to have achieved up to now. Your economic condition will strengthen. You will solve some vivid issues. Time will change and good days will come. Just have patience.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Tension can arise at the workplace which can affect your mood. However, you should see that your beloved is happy and cared for. A short journey can be made. You will do even tedious work with full enthusiasm. You will work tirelessly, which will increase the confidence of people around you.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
This blooming relationship will bring in a lot of laughter and happiness. You will begin to live in the moment, really enjoying yourself with all the attention you get. Your work will be completed. If any of your results come at this time, it will be very good. Unmarried boys and girls can get married to persons of their liking.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There is every likelihood that you could meet an ex-partner. The old attraction can begin again and lead you both into another romantic episode which is going to be exciting. You can be interested in religion and philosophy. You will also think about completing your projects pending for some time.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You are happy with the way your relationship is heading. There is much to share and be happy about. There is every chance that you can consider entering matrimony. You can start a new job. If you are working in public relations, it will turn up faster. Your work will be completed.