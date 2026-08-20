Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 20th August 2026

Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart thus this year will be bringing mixed results for you. Luck will be testing you. And you will be putting all your efforts into getting things moving. Nothing will come easy. You will be under stress and at times lose patience too. You will appear to lose hope and get bogged down. Yet you will not give up. You will have setbacks on job front but overall, the situation will be under control. Your superiors in the office would be understandable and would support you fully. You will also get unexpected support from family and friends. This will keep you going. People will also give you proper advice. Your partner will prove to be the biggest source of strength. Ultimately things will turn in your favour. And situation will change. Your financial position will get better, and you also may get a new job. Children would also bring cheer to you as they will be doing well in studies. You will be also thinking of undertaking some short trip with family for relaxation.

Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days: Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours: Violet, Off-white, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could be on a short fuse due to an unexpected family problem that arises. This could make you stressed out and unable to concentrate on your work. Just remain cool and composed. You will get lot of opportunities to earn money. Property inheritance is indicated. You will get to meet an important personality too.