Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

20th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th February 2026

Moon conjunct Saturn on your solar return chart which ensures an exceptional year ahead. There will be a new beginning in your life. You will get a lot of opportunities to make progress in life. Your peers and bosses will support you fully. Money inflow will be continuous. You will also initiate new projects. You can also enter a joint venture or partnership in your business. You will also be able to get your work done. And will make best use of your communication skills to the best of your advantage. You can also get a new job offer or a promotion in job. You will also get involved in some exciting love relations leading to marriage. Students will study hard and get good results in job/exams/interviews. Those looking for jobs abroad will be successful. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. Auspicious functions will take place in your home.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Thursday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Violet, Orange, Pink

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will enjoy your day. There could be plans to go out on a sightseeing trip with family. There will be good news to cheer you up from workplace. You will be able to execute all your ideas perfectly. There will be perfect bonding in family. You will have no complaints from children. And they will listen to you.