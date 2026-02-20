Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

20th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 20th February 2026
Moon conjunct Saturn on your solar return chart which ensures an exceptional year ahead. There will be a new beginning in your life. You will get a lot of opportunities to make progress in life. Your peers and bosses will support you fully. Money inflow will be continuous. You will also initiate new projects. You can also enter a joint venture or partnership in your business. You will also be able to get your work done. And will make best use of your communication skills to the best of your advantage. You can also get a new job offer or a promotion in job. You will also get involved in some exciting love relations leading to marriage. Students will study hard and get good results in job/exams/interviews. Those looking for jobs abroad will be successful. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. Auspicious functions will take place in your home.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Thursday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Violet, Orange, Pink
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will enjoy your day. There could be plans to go out on a sightseeing trip with family. There will be good news to cheer you up from workplace. You will be able to execute all your ideas perfectly. There will be perfect bonding in family. You will have no complaints from children. And they will listen to you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today is going to be wonderful day for you. Your confidence will be sky high, and you will be in good spirits. There will be increase in your income. You will impress your seniors and will excel at workplace. You will also enjoy good rapport with family members and could spend time going out shopping, watching movies or dinner.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will be a lot more positive and relaxed. You will have confidence to achieve goals you have set. Everything will fall in place. You will be having good time with your colleagues. And you will work in office in team spirit with a new vision. You will have nothing to worry about financial matters. You will remain in fine fettle, and your health will be perfect
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you may lose your focus a bit. You will feel pressure from your family and will be having work related issues. Your younger brother or sister will not listen to you. This will irritate you. You may also face some financial reversal. You could also have high BP or hypertension that might worry you.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
Today will be very demanding day. There will be conflicts with people leading to mental tension. You will appear restless and dazed. Issues at workplace too will bother you. There will be differences of opinion with elders in the family. Your financial position can be below par. Your children will also be cause of some tension. But you will remain unruffled despite them.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be involved in your family ties. You will feel blessed in the wonderful company of your near and dear ones. You would thank God for providing you such a wonderful partner. Your children listen and respect you. You have a good source of income and have all material comforts. There are ample place and happiness at home.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will enjoy a wonderful time. Relations between family members will get stronger. Youngsters will listen to elders and give them respect. Your siblings will be making progress in their line of work. You will keep encouraging them. Your prestige at your workplace too will increase. You will be having unmatched financial gains.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will have substantial gains through inheritance. This will be a big amount. Your stature in society will suddenly get a big boost. You will be investing a lot of money in some new business set up. And spending lavishly to make your lifestyle better. You will appear more stylish and trendier. Even your mate will welcome these changes.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will welcome positive events shaping your life. There will be sudden financial gains from investments you have made. Those looking for new jobs will get good offers matching their caliber and expectations. This will lift your spirits. New marriage proposals for singles could also be finalized. You may throw a party for family and friends.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It will be an exciting day. Love will bloom. You may get drawn in high tide of romance. A very lovely person of refined taste will enter your life. You will enter a cosy relationship that will turn into marriage later. A close friend of yours will play a vital role in bringing both of you closer. You will value his/her friendship.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be getting business proposals on terms very favorable for you. You would like to get involved with the things from word go. There would be immense potential and wide profit margin in this line of business. Your family and friends will back you fully. You could also meet some influential people.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will appear to be lot more imaginative and creative in your approach. And you would like to do things in a totally different manner. People’s attention would be drawn to your new way of getting work done. And they will respond positively. You will appear noble and gentle in your behavior. And draw people magnetically towards you.