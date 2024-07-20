Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 20th July 2024
Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and this is going to be a very tough year for you. You will be facing difficult situation at your workplace. Your bosses will not be happy with your style of work. This will result in ego issues with bosses and could create negative impact. Your proposals will not be well received. And even your colleagues will not accept your view point. Thus there is a possibility of job change and transfer/posting. You will have to work hard to earn money. And your income will be meager. You will also face tough competition from your competitors in business. You should not trust anyone blindly and invest your money wisely. Your romantic life will be normal. There can be some differences of opinion with your partner. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
20th July 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Purple, Magenta, Khaki
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You may take it upon yourself to save the day by stepping into a developing conflict and playing the part of a mediator. Energetic planets are visiting your fair-minded sign, strengthening your diplomatic abilities. Meanwhile, a friend is likely to play a supporting role, enabling you to say the right thing at the right time. Downplaying your power is one way to take the bright spotlight off you today.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You don’t necessarily want everyone to see what you’re up to yet because you’re not quite ready for an audience critiquing your every move. You can successfully resolve a crisis before it fully emerges as long as you don’t make it about you. Inspirational writer William Arthur Ward penned, “When we seek to discover the best in others, we somehow bring out the best.”
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Ask others how they are doing and actively listen when they tell you. It's easy to accept their support, but it's trickier to integrate valid criticism. A sure sign of maturity is your willingness to widen your perspective in order to be more inclusive in your thinking. Your current spending spree is not about money. You're expending lots of energy now without a plan to replenish it.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your story is important and anyone who listens to you now will be duly impressed. Although it makes good sense to wait before presenting your plan for the weeks ahead, don’t fret if some of your ideas leak out sooner. Anticipation makes everything a little sweeter in the end. Oddly enough, you’re overcompensating when there really isn’t a reason. More transparency, less stress.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You are a natural spokesperson for a cause today. Whether you’re carrying the torch for your local community, social network or workgroup, people easily accept your words as representative of theirs. In fact, they are happy to have you stand on the soapbox and be the lightning rod for everyone else’s reactions. But you can also see how you've contributed to the current sticky situation.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Although you’re not immune to public criticism, you have a knack for letting negativity roll off you like water off a duck’s back. Miraculously, you can’t hear any feedback now, unless it’s constructive. You might as well be running the entire show today because you can scan all the variables spread out before you like a chess master sees the chess board.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It seems like everyone is encouraging you to increase your burn rate rather than advising you to save your resources for a rainy day. However, you only hear what you want to hear but it doesn't serve you well if you're only getting half the story. Your intentions are clear and you can visualize an action-packed day that leads to personal satisfaction.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Believe in your message and others will too. You’re not afraid to enter into verbal combat with anyone who stands in your way. Fortunately, no one is likely to be brave enough to question your authority. The only failure is when you say, “I give up.” Author Shiv Khera wrote, “Your positive action combined with positive thinking results in success.”
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your career continues to be one of the main driving forces in your life, but you may grow anxious today when you measure your current position against where you want to be. However, you can’t compare your long-term goals with your immediate situation because progress is gradual and isn’t always measurable by what’s obvious.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You can talk a fine game today, but your words must be supported by your actions for them to have a lasting impact. Thankfully, you have the intention and the energy to follow through on what you say. However, you might envision a straight path to success, but the actual road will be fraught with unexpected twists and turns.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Environmentalist Marjory Douglas wrote, "Do yourself a favor and take your foot off the accelerator pedal before you run out of gas or lose control of your vehicle. Remember, you can't conserve what you don't have." You might start out with high hopes of accomplishing everything on your agenda since your innovative plans catch a wave and immediately impact your progress in a positive manner.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Don’t think for a moment that an obstacle is a sign that you’re on the wrong track. Roadblocks are merely opportunities for you to improve your skills. The comeback is always stronger than the setback. Your best competition is yourself. There seems to be an insurmountable gulf between your future hopes and the reality of the present moment.