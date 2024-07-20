Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th July 2024

Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and this is going to be a very tough year for you. You will be facing difficult situation at your workplace. Your bosses will not be happy with your style of work. This will result in ego issues with bosses and could create negative impact. Your proposals will not be well received. And even your colleagues will not accept your view point. Thus there is a possibility of job change and transfer/posting. You will have to work hard to earn money. And your income will be meager. You will also face tough competition from your competitors in business. You should not trust anyone blindly and invest your money wisely. Your romantic life will be normal. There can be some differences of opinion with your partner. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Purple, Magenta, Khaki

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You may take it upon yourself to save the day by stepping into a developing conflict and playing the part of a mediator. Energetic planets are visiting your fair-minded sign, strengthening your diplomatic abilities. Meanwhile, a friend is likely to play a supporting role, enabling you to say the right thing at the right time. Downplaying your power is one way to take the bright spotlight off you today.