Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 20th July 2026
Moon opposite Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will be having obstacles at your workplace and business. Your health may suffer a bit. But you will have the ability to come out of crisis quickly. You will put into practice what you preach, and this will be key to your success. There will be success in all your work. Those who are interested in their studies will be successful. New sources of income will open. You will take some loan too. There will be favourable conditions for business and job. Plans for something new will be made. You will feel safe at home. You will also spend money on your life partner and buy costly items. You will meet an influential person who will help you a lot. You will also fall in love with a person known to you. Those who are unmarried plan to get married. There are chances of promotion in job. There will be a lot of progress in business.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Saturday, Wednesday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Blue, Green, White
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are going to concentrate on your relationship and take it in the right direction. This is the most important thing for you, and you will leave no stone unturned to do this. The speed of your work will show pace, and the result will be good. There will be an increase in salary. Affection between brothers will increase.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You want intimacy as well as strong bond with your love mate but may find that you are not getting this. You will have to discuss what the real issue is and what you want. You will extend a hand of friendship towards someone. You will feel a change in attitude and behavior of person close to you. You will be in full control in your work and achieve your goals.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You may have to approach matters in a delicate way as your sweetheart could be in a touchy mood and not very open to lengthy discussions or serious matters. You will make a lot of progress in your job. Your enemies will get defeated. You will love the company of your friends. It is a wonderful time to try new things in life.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You abhor the feelings of being smothered and may be going through this. You would like to make a few changes and do want more freedom in your relationship. You will be stable in your job. You will be busy but will be happy that your desired work is completed. Students will do well and get good results. Don’t allow your mood to get upset.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is a good day to give into the love of adventure you both have and you can begin the day well by making plans with your beloved for an outing. You both will be very enthusiastic. You will be caught in a war of words with your colleagues. It should not dampen your spirits. Your job condition will be in your favor.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
A lot of mutual understanding must be installed in this relationship, and patience is what is required on your part. Hear out the other person and avoid jumping to any conclusion before that. The time is good from all perspectives. You will be successful in whatever you do. Your list of contacts will increase.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You are probably in that phase of your relationship when you question many things. Will you get the answers or not, depends on how your mate will respond to your desire. You will choose your associates and partners carefully. You will be strategically clever and intelligent. You will spend it with open hands. Your monetary gains will be good.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
The wish for a romantic relationship is going to be very strong. You may find your love partner in another city during one of your trips, making it a happy holiday romance. Some auspicious work will be organized at your home. Engagement matters will be completed. It is a good day to raise your confidence level. You will earn good money.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You could find yourself in a confused state. You might have an extended period of uncertainty in your job. You need to get out of this stressful situation quickly. Working women will get full support. They will be able to establish a balance between office and house. You will get to meet an interesting person during your travels.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Work is going to keep you busy, and you may not have enough time to devote to your mate. This can cause a little friction, making you feel somewhat guilty in a way also. Planetary position will bring you lot of happiness and peace. New work will begin. You will focus on your goals.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You are heading for a good day. You could find your mate more loving than usual making it a pleasant surprise. Financially you can expect to receive some money. There are strong chances of government work. You will remain fit and fine. Time will be spent happily with family members. You will remain devoted to your partner.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Display of affection towards your partner will go a long way in bringing in happiness and contentment. You may go on a long-distance holiday with him/her. Mental peace, satisfaction and money will flow in. There are chances of meeting a special friend. You will get the result of your hard work. Health will remain perfect.