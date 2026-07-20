Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 20th July 2026



Moon opposite Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will be having obstacles at your workplace and business. Your health may suffer a bit. But you will have the ability to come out of crisis quickly. You will put into practice what you preach, and this will be key to your success. There will be success in all your work. Those who are interested in their studies will be successful. New sources of income will open. You will take some loan too. There will be favourable conditions for business and job. Plans for something new will be made. You will feel safe at home. You will also spend money on your life partner and buy costly items. You will meet an influential person who will help you a lot. You will also fall in love with a person known to you. Those who are unmarried plan to get married. There are chances of promotion in job. There will be a lot of progress in business.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Saturday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Blue, Green, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are going to concentrate on your relationship and take it in the right direction. This is the most important thing for you, and you will leave no stone unturned to do this. The speed of your work will show pace, and the result will be good. There will be an increase in salary. Affection between brothers will increase.