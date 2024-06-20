Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th June 2024

Mercury semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart. It is going to be a very fortunate year for you. Your intellect and imagination will keep you ahead of others. You will be assertive and will be able to execute decisions. There will be wonderful opportunities at your place of work. And new opportunities will be given to you. Your peers and superiors will keep supporting you. You could be promoted in your job. Your business will also grow. And you will have unmatched financial gains. There will be joyous atmosphere in the family. And auspicious function like marriage can take place. You can get involved in an affair with a person known to you. Your partner will keep supporting you. You can also plan to go on a travel destination with family. You will also think of putting your money in safe investment. And will have plans to buy a new house and vehicle of your choice.

20th June 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : White, Brown, Pastel Shades

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Everyone seems extra demanding today and you don't appreciate it, especially if you feel like the target of their aggression. Nevertheless, people who thought you might be a pushover are in for a rude surprise. Talking about your work routine may not be your favorite activity, but you have something that must be communicated today or the opportunity will pass.