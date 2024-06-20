Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 20th June 2024
Mercury semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart. It is going to be a very fortunate year for you. Your intellect and imagination will keep you ahead of others. You will be assertive and will be able to execute decisions. There will be wonderful opportunities at your place of work. And new opportunities will be given to you. Your peers and superiors will keep supporting you. You could be promoted in your job. Your business will also grow. And you will have unmatched financial gains. There will be joyous atmosphere in the family. And auspicious function like marriage can take place. You can get involved in an affair with a person known to you. Your partner will keep supporting you. You can also plan to go on a travel destination with family. You will also think of putting your money in safe investment. And will have plans to buy a new house and vehicle of your choice.
20th June 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : White, Brown, Pastel Shades
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Everyone seems extra demanding today and you don't appreciate it, especially if you feel like the target of their aggression. Nevertheless, people who thought you might be a pushover are in for a rude surprise. Talking about your work routine may not be your favorite activity, but you have something that must be communicated today or the opportunity will pass.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you are going through the motions of considering different paths into the future is still a valuable tool that enables you to eliminate all but a few choices. Although you may take the time to analyze your alternatives before doing anything, it's nearly impossible to isolate every possible outcome today. Gandhi said, "You may never know what results come from your action. But if you do nothing, there will be no result."
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
The big picture becomes crystal clear today, but that doesn't mean it's time to initiate action just yet. The fact is that imagining your success is more important than starting the next phase of your journey. Your planning process might lead you to make significant adjustments to your overall strategy. Marcel Proust wrote, "My destination is no longer a place, but a new way of seeing."
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You have counted on your friends and coworkers to pull you out of a few difficult places in the past few weeks and, luckily, you haven't been disappointed. Although their support remains solid, it's wise to shift your reliance from external sources to your own inner counsel now. You might not give yourself enough credit for the wisdom that you've accrued.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Don't try to push the river any faster than it's currently flowing. Remain open to altering your course as your perspective changes. Sink into your subconscious; the brightest treasures will emerge from your exploration of the darkest corners. Lao Tzu wrote, "At the center of your being you have the answer. You know who you are and you know what you want."
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
For a change, your imagination is strong enough to overpower your common sense today. It's as if your practical nature has been untethered from your body and it's drifting into space. Give yourself permission to enjoy the ride. You may need to stand up for yourself today, especially if someone with a desire for power thinks you're in his or her way.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You might be surprised how far some people will go to avoid missing out on a fun activity. You have big social plans for the weekend but may be sent back to the drawing board to rework your schedule once the word is out. Ferris Bueller -- on his day off -- quipped, "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You have temporarily lost your ability to know where you stand, where you are going and how to get there. Finding other ways to express your feelings, such as through pictures, poems and songs, can add nuance to your current relationships. Don't be afraid to step into the unknown. Even George S. Patton cautioned, "Take calculated risks. That is quite different from being rash."
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Although maintaining a consistent method helps you to be efficient in your endeavors, you might want to shake the procedures up now. Stay on your toes; you're walking a fine line between exploring necessary changes and introducing unnecessary chaos into your environment. Author Jana Kingsford wrote, "Balance is not something you find; it's something you create."
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You believe you're breaking new ground, discussing ideas that others have never heard. Your message may be like a breath of fresh air, but you could become so excited that your overactive imagination wrests control from your rational mind. Accurate communication is impossible if you're relying on myths and symbols instead of facts and figures. Heed the advice of Author John Maxwell: "People may hear your words, but they feel your attitude."
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You're in your element today as you swim through the seas of consciousness. Although you are in touch with the twilight regions of your imagination, it's tough to put your experiences into words. In fact, the mythic realms contain powerful magic that enriches your life, but it also eludes the limitations of language. Author Suzy Kassem wrote, "Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will."
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The clock is ticking and it feels as if you're running out of time. You're eager to make your mark and might believe that you must do it today. Nevertheless, nothing will be gained by spontaneously pushing buttons just to get a response from someone else. Observe your anxiety without allowing it to trigger unpremeditated action.