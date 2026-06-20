Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

20th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 20th June 2026

Moon semi-sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. You will get opportunities to rise in your career/business. Your ability to do even the most difficult jobs with ease will set you apart from others. Your bosses and officers will show faith in your abilities. You could be promoted in your job. Your professional stature will grow. You will also get good name and fame far and wide. Those who are in business will enter a new partnership/ association. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. You will also come in contact with lot of influential people. Business-related trips will keep you busy. You could also fall in love with a person working in your office. It is going to be a very warm and passionate relationship. Those who are single can get married. Your family and friends will support you in difficult times. You will enjoy wonderful health.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Sunday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : White, Red, Navy Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

If you are more open with your lover about something that is bothering you, you will get all the help you need. Your bond is going to strengthen with this person. You will be relaxed. You can also start a new business. The students will focus on their studies, while youth will try to do best in interviews. They will get success in securing a job.