Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

20th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 20th June 2026
Moon semi-sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. You will get opportunities to rise in your career/business. Your ability to do even the most difficult jobs with ease will set you apart from others. Your bosses and officers will show faith in your abilities. You could be promoted in your job. Your professional stature will grow. You will also get good name and fame far and wide. Those who are in business will enter a new partnership/ association. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. You will also come in contact with lot of influential people. Business-related trips will keep you busy. You could also fall in love with a person working in your office. It is going to be a very warm and passionate relationship. Those who are single can get married. Your family and friends will support you in difficult times. You will enjoy wonderful health.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Sunday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : White, Red, Navy Blue
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
If you are more open with your lover about something that is bothering you, you will get all the help you need. Your bond is going to strengthen with this person. You will be relaxed. You can also start a new business. The students will focus on their studies, while youth will try to do best in interviews. They will get success in securing a job.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Falling in love will give a new meaning to your life and you just feel life is beautiful. There is every chance of making a marriage proposal to this new person. Don’t run blindly after money. During this time, you will do important work. Afternoon will be favorable. You will complete all the household chores with priority, and the pending work in office.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Anger can be detrimental to this relationship. This is not a very promising time for your romance as you tend to be in the mood to bicker and find fault with your beloved. You will acquire knowledge and new skills. Guests will arrive at your home. You will be busy in reception. New job/business offers will come.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
There could be a threat to your romance when your relatives start interfering too much. However, you are strong in your love and will manage quite nicely. You will be disturbed due to hurdles in your work. And could lose your temper too. It will affect your health so be careful and pay attention to your health.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Avoid being too dominating or your affair could suffer. Helping your love partner and being more encouraging in general is going to go a long way in sustaining your love. The job offer you were waiting for is expected anytime. It will make you enthusiastic. You will experience mental peace and feel relaxed.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Keep cool when things are not going your way. A more practical approach is needed to deal with the highs and lows that are likely to come your way. Don’t get into a war of words anymore. It will affect your health. Be careful and pay attention to your health. Money inflow will be there, and it will be continuous.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will get good job offers. It will be wise to take a decision after consulting your closed ones. Your financial condition will be good. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Your mate/spouse might have a vital issue to discuss. You will listen to it with keen interest. Students will get admission in courses/institute of their choice.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be involved in some acrimonious debate with your colleagues. Both sides will have their own point of view and will not buzz an inch. Finally, both sides will adopt give and take approach and problem will get resolved. It will reduce your tensions a lot. You might think about getting financial help from some close friend to tidy over your money problems.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You could be facing some financial hardships and could also find yourself in some debt or loan. Some of your creditors would harass you too. And you also take advantage of your vulnerability. Yet you will find yourself not giving up and will keep fighting. By stroke of good luck, you will come out of your problem.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will enjoy your day. There could be plans to go out on a sightseeing trip with family. There will be good news to cheer you up from workplace. You will be able to execute all your ideas perfectly. There will be perfect bonding in family. You will have no complaints from children. And they will listen to you.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will be a lot more positive and relaxed. You will have confidence to achieve goals you have got. Everything will fall in place. You will be having good time with your colleagues. And you will work in office in team spirit with a new vision. You will have nothing to worry about financial matters. You will remain in fine fettle, and your health will be perfect
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be involved in your family ties. You will feel blessed in the wonderful company of your near and dear ones. You would thank God for providing you such a wonderful partner. Your children listen and respect you. You have a good source of income and have all material comforts. There are ample peace and happiness at home.