Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

20th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th March 2026

Moon semi-sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it will give favourable results for the whole year. It is a favourable phase in your career. Your business will grow. You will also get new job opportunities. Your bosses will be happy with your performance. If you work with devotion, success will come to your ways for sure. You will also earn well but will put your best efforts. Students will focus on their study wholeheartedly and get good results. Your government related work will also be completed. You will also get success in clearing competitive/administrative/ departmental exams after doing hard work. You will also remain involved in family matters. You will spend lavishly on the marriage of your children/relative. Your family members will keep on supporting you. You can get involved with a person working in your office. It is going to be a very fulfilling relationship.

Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days: Sunday, Wednesday, Friday.

Lucky colours: Golden, Magenta, Orange.

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Feelings of love will let you want to spend additional time courting your beloved. You may also like to relax down soon so the topic of marriage can start. Your own people will help you a lot today. Your health will remain good. Your government related work will also get done. But you will be worried about a member of family.

