Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

20th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 20th March 2026
Moon semi-sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it will give favourable results for the whole year. It is a favourable phase in your career. Your business will grow. You will also get new job opportunities. Your bosses will be happy with your performance. If you work with devotion, success will come to your ways for sure. You will also earn well but will put your best efforts. Students will focus on their study wholeheartedly and get good results. Your government related work will also be completed. You will also get success in clearing competitive/administrative/ departmental exams after doing hard work. You will also remain involved in family matters. You will spend lavishly on the marriage of your children/relative. Your family members will keep on supporting you. You can get involved with a person working in your office. It is going to be a very fulfilling relationship.
Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days: Sunday, Wednesday, Friday.
Lucky colours: Golden, Magenta, Orange.
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Feelings of love will let you want to spend additional time courting your beloved. You may also like to relax down soon so the topic of marriage can start. Your own people will help you a lot today. Your health will remain good. Your government related work will also get done. But you will be worried about a member of family.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
There will be concord and harmony in your relationship. You can think of visiting a nearby place as a change from repetitive day schedule. Your lover will support you unequivocally. You will feel very relaxed. Your talent and capability will come before the people. The placement of Jupiter will enlighten the path of your progress. You will meet an old friend.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Love life can take a back seat as professional actions get chaotic and so will have to take preference. You will just have to accept it in your stride for now. You will get the assistance of your friends and relatives. You will also find a solution to all your problems easily. You will receive pleasant news.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You are likely to trail your lover’s directions whether you approve them or not as you are afraid of getting your feelings hurt. Just continue to play it safe. You will go to any extent to get success in your work. You will feel mentally alert. Money will be spent on important work. It is a good day.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You may not be in the best frame of mind to take a vital decision and could need the backing of your mate who will comply quite eagerly. Be little more expressive to get right suggestions. You will get positive results in financial matters. You will take strong and firm decisions in business. You will receive good news at workplace.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Intelligence will come upon you after a long effort and practice to mend a relationship that is going downward. If you feel it is not worth the effort, you could leave without any regrets. Your hard work and efforts will pay off well. You will be more interested in spending money than in earning it.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
With so much to do and barely any time, you are going to be hurried. There is likelihood that your romantic life can go through some glitches for a while. Your financial position will remain good. Your doors of progress will open. You could get promoted in your job. You will give serious attention to your work and get results accordingly.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Determination is the key. The person you have been courting is most probably going to give into your appeals and both of you can look forward to a lot of happiness. Despite your busy schedule you will spend time with your family. Those connected to import exports will make good profits. Your enemies will be active but not able to harm you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a pleasing day. You might like to adore the company of friends along with your partner. Passion, harmony and trust are very much there. You will hold a talk with your partners. The expansion plans that were being made in your business will be worked upon. You will not stop till you finish the work you set out to do.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
An emotive upheaval is indicated, and you would do well to settle the whole thing quickly. You may not have the right time to get your point of view heard. People will pay attention to what you say. There will be differences with brothers on same matters, but you will resolve it. You will feel better.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Tension, doubts, mix-up all can be there as you continue to struggle for your rights and strive to make relationship better. Do not interfere in other people’s affairs. The graph of your name and fame will rise. Legal matters will come in your favor. Your influence and fame will increase at work.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You might see yourself in a perplexing situation and may even need to fight back to prove your value to your mate. This can consume and divert a lot of energy. With your efforts you will be able to put your life back on track. You will refresh old memories with friends. Some plans regarding the future will be made.