Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

20th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 20th May 2026
Moon semi-square Sun on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will find yourself at a crossroads. There will be very few people who will be willing to help you. But you will keep making efforts. As a result, you may find new vistas of hope. But you will also come into the world of reality. Hence you need to be practical. Your family members will be happy with you. You will plan to get married. Your family members will give you full support. You will get new job/business offers. Until you have finished the task you have undertaken you will not take rest. But you will not be in a hurry reaching the pinnacle of your career. You will perform well in exams. Business-related trips will keep you busy. You may meet an important person too. It will prove to be beneficial for you. Your health will remain perfect.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Blue, Red, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You most likely will have to change your strategy to be successful. Amidst your hectic activities, you are likely to make a promise to your lover which you will not be able to keep. You will be more ambitious for your children than for yourself. You will provide many opportunities for them. The passage of time is favorable for you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is a beautiful day for romance. You both can decide to go out of town for a relaxed outing. Your beloved will be by your side, ever ready to cater to your whims. You will work very hard and get good results later on. Relationships with friends and relatives will be fruitful. People will listen to your views.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You have extra energy to deal with a busy love-life, something you require right now. You will enjoy yourself in the process. Good news awaits regarding your family life. Government related work will be completed. You will be busy with religious work. You will also get success in love affairs. You will be in the pink of health and get relief from chronic diseases.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is a productive day. You may need to think about what to do and why things are not working out well for you at all. Hasty decisions can ruin this relationship so do think well before you act. You will be worried about the health of elders in the family. You will feel a lot of change in yourself. Your talent will come to the fore.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
A little irritation can arise that family circumstances are going to be tied down a bit just as someone exciting enters your life. However, with a little planning you can manage. Both jobs that you had planned will be completed. You will be busy with some wedding arrangements. Family life will be blissful. You will indulge in buying and selling property.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
A torrid affair can begin keeping you so caught up that you will forget other things. An exciting togetherness is indicated, and you and your new lover will enjoy one another’s company. You will take some steps that will prove to be just right, and people will have respect for your talent. You can gift something special to your loved one.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your sweetheart could end up taking the upper hand, so you probably end up taking the back seat. Perhaps you need to be more assertive as that would help you to overcome this problem. You might have to bear a loss in business. The time is experimenting with you, and you will have to work hard to be successful.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It will be a pleasant day. You could be taken by surprise by how much love is being shown to you and that romance seems to be progressing by leaps and bounds. Your financial position is strong. Your work will be done without facing any obstruction. You will take the blessings of your parents. It is a day to have fame and respect.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You may not be very happy with your lover as he/she has the tendency to get into arguments over small things. There are chances you may opt out of this relationship. You will remain in good spirits. There will be a change of time. Money will come in when required, but otherwise you will remain empty.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Shared hopes and dreams could see the light of day so do not give up on them. This is the time to make that visit with your beloved that you have been planning. Today you will obtain wealth and happiness. Your seniors will be happy at seeing your compatibility in all works. It is a good day. Just Relax.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Many positive changes will fill you with deeper feelings and a great deal of happiness. Your love bond will get stronger, and you could be ready to make a commitment. You will shoulder your responsibility well in your job. Money and wealth will keep coming. Your business too will rise, and you will make good profits.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You might get a little upset over some matter like a property you had bought jointly with your mate. However, there will be no ill feelings over this, and a mutual agreement can be reached. It is a peaceful day. It is also a good time to meet your relatives and friends. Health will be good.