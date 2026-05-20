Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

20th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 20th May 2026

Moon semi-square Sun on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will find yourself at a crossroads. There will be very few people who will be willing to help you. But you will keep making efforts. As a result, you may find new vistas of hope. But you will also come into the world of reality. Hence you need to be practical. Your family members will be happy with you. You will plan to get married. Your family members will give you full support. You will get new job/business offers. Until you have finished the task you have undertaken you will not take rest. But you will not be in a hurry reaching the pinnacle of your career. You will perform well in exams. Business-related trips will keep you busy. You may meet an important person too. It will prove to be beneficial for you. Your health will remain perfect.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Blue, Red, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You most likely will have to change your strategy to be successful. Amidst your hectic activities, you are likely to make a promise to your lover which you will not be able to keep. You will be more ambitious for your children than for yourself. You will provide many opportunities for them. The passage of time is favorable for you.

