Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:

Birthday Forecast for 20th November 2024

Moon trine Sun on your solar chart and this is a wonderful combination. You will enjoy an excellent year ahead. You will be taking challenges with confidence. The hurdles won’t bother you. You will remain in a positive frame of mind. You could be promoted in your job. New business offers will keep coming. You can enter into a partnership, collaboration or association. But you will think carefully before taking a decision. Your bosses and subordinates will support you. Your name and fame will also increase. Students will get admission in institutes, courses of their choice. Financial position will be stable. You will invest in multiple sources and will get good returns. Relations with soul mate will remain perfect. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. New love relations leading to marriage are indicated. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Blue, Purple, Brown

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will feel peaceful. You will find yourself in a happy mood. And will be energetic. You will be able to complete your tasks. Your bosses would also appreciate your work. You could be given very big responsibility. Students will do well in studies and study harder. They will perform well in exams. You will enjoy happy moments at your place.