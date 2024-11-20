Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 20th November 2024
Moon trine Sun on your solar chart and this is a wonderful combination. You will enjoy an excellent year ahead. You will be taking challenges with confidence. The hurdles won’t bother you. You will remain in a positive frame of mind. You could be promoted in your job. New business offers will keep coming. You can enter into a partnership, collaboration or association. But you will think carefully before taking a decision. Your bosses and subordinates will support you. Your name and fame will also increase. Students will get admission in institutes, courses of their choice. Financial position will be stable. You will invest in multiple sources and will get good returns. Relations with soul mate will remain perfect. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. New love relations leading to marriage are indicated. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
20th November 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Blue, Purple, Brown
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will feel peaceful. You will find yourself in a happy mood. And will be energetic. You will be able to complete your tasks. Your bosses would also appreciate your work. You could be given very big responsibility. Students will do well in studies and study harder. They will perform well in exams. You will enjoy happy moments at your place.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Love beckons you. You could be involved with some stranger whom you will meet all of a sudden. It will be an intense and passionate affair that will go distance. You will think about lifelong commitment. Students will get admission in courses/institutes of their choice. Professionally you will do well. New job opportunities will keep coming.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It will be a wonderful day. You will make good progress in your job. You will be inspired to take up new projects. It will also motivate you to plan a new work strategy. You will also make immense financial gains. People will be motivated by you to perform well at work place. Suitable marriage proposals will come to you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you will make new contacts which will prove to be very beneficial in times to come. You will keep some important official document with yourself. There is a possibility some persons might try to steal them. Relations with spouse will remain perfect. You could be invited to some public function or social gathering. Health will remain ok.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There will be good money inflow in your business. This will lift your spirits. Additional sources of income too can be tapped. Those who are single will receive good marriage proposals. Relations with your subordinates will improve and they will be very helpful at work. The favorable tide may enhance your enthusiasm and libido as well.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Love beckons you. A very charming person will come in your life all of a sudden. He/she will enjoy excellent equations with you. You will feel wonderfully uplifted in the company of your beloved. Relations will go a distance. You will be eager to turn relations into marriage ties quickly. Family will support you.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It will be an outstanding day for you. And you will enjoy it to the maximum. Atmosphere in your office will be wonderful. You will take an important decision which will be appreciated by one and all. You will also clearly express yours views on certain matters of official business. This will also bring you applause. You will enjoy nice relations with your mate and spend time happily.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
The uncertainties you were facing in your relations will go. You will be far more assertive and committed now. Deep love that your mate has for you will make you think and act differently. Now you will be much more wiser in your actions. You will understand feelings and emotions of your mate better. And will try to come to his/her expectations.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will perceive positive changes in your profession. Future will look bright. You will keep on doing hard work and will rise in your field fast. Your will also make new innovations at your workplace. You will also discharge your domestic duties effectively. Relations with partner will remain excellent.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you might enter into partnership in various ventures. They will hold immense potential for the future. And you will make major gains. Your name and fame in your profession will also increase. You will remain cheerful and happy. You will enjoy interactions with your mate. You may also pursue some new hobby.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It will be a nice day. You will make major gains in your business. You will enjoy very sound health. You will also be in a good mood. Today you will decide to go for shopping with your mate and purchase items for household needs. You will also enrich your knowledge by reading variety of literature.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It will be a good day. You will be in top form and will complete your task. Your opponents will be unable to stand before you. Financial position will be good. You will also be involved in fruitful discussions with your mate to improve your ties. There will be some positive physical and emotionally important changes coming in your life.