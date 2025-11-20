Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th November 2025

New Moon on your solar return chart will give amazing results. You will be strong-willed and determined to complete your tasks. You will be capable of removing all obstacles from your path. You will be able to finish the tasks you undertake with ease. You will be able to achieve your goals. You will be highly ambitious and will not allow anyone to dominate in your work. You will be fond of reading, writing and travelling. Your leadership qualities will come to the fore. Your investment will bring good results. You will also have monetary gains. New job/business offers will keep coming. You will also fall in love with a person known to you. Marriage is indicated. You will also enjoy lot of unforgettable times with your family members. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Your projects will be completed on time.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Monday, Saturday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Blue, Red, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Falling in love will give a new meaning to your life and you just feel life is beautiful. There is every chance of making a marriage proposal to this new person. Don’t run blindly after money. During this time, you will do an important work. Afternoon will be favorable. You will complete all the household chores with priority, and the pending work in office.

