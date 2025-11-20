Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 20th November 2025
New Moon on your solar return chart will give amazing results. You will be strong-willed and determined to complete your tasks. You will be capable of removing all obstacles from your path. You will be able to finish the tasks you undertake with ease. You will be able to achieve your goals. You will be highly ambitious and will not allow anyone to dominate in your work. You will be fond of reading, writing and travelling. Your leadership qualities will come to the fore. Your investment will bring good results. You will also have monetary gains. New job/business offers will keep coming. You will also fall in love with a person known to you. Marriage is indicated. You will also enjoy lot of unforgettable times with your family members. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Your projects will be completed on time.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Monday, Saturday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Blue, Red, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Falling in love will give a new meaning to your life and you just feel life is beautiful. There is every chance of making a marriage proposal to this new person. Don’t run blindly after money. During this time, you will do an important work. Afternoon will be favorable. You will complete all the household chores with priority, and the pending work in office.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Positive changes will infuse new life into your love relations. Both of you will do your best and come out successful in cementing this relationship with much stronger ties. You will love to work peacefully with concentration. Don’t run blindly after money. During this time, you will do some important work. Finance will be needed in business.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You can go on a trip with your lover to spend some time together. Your beloved could point out a few faults to you so you will have to do your best to pacify him/her. You will make progress in business. You will go somewhere and share your feelings with beloved and loved ones. There will be an opportunity to move forward in financial matters.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Anger can be detrimental to this relationship. This is not a very promising time for your romance as you tend to be in the mood to bicker and find fault with your beloved. You will acquire knowledge and new skills. Guests will arrive at your home. You will be busy in reception. New job/business offers will come.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There could be a threat to your romance when your relatives start interfering too much. However, you are strong in your love and will manage quite nicely. You will be disturbed due to hurdles in your work. And could lose your temper too. It will affect your health so be careful and pay attention to your health.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Avoid being too dominating or your affair could suffer. Helping your love partner and being more encouraging in general is going to go a long way in sustaining your love. The job offer you were waiting for is expected anytime. It will make you enthusiastic. You will experience mental peace and feel relaxed.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It will be a wonderful day for you. A balanced attitude will bring success. The decisions taken with a cool mind will bring good results in your work field. Money inflow will be continuous. You will undertake your responsibilities in your domestic life and will fulfill them. Your siblings will keep supporting you. You will share nice relations with your parents.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will be in search of something new in your life and will finally find it also. This will bring you immense satisfaction and joy. It will give you the inspiration to do good work. And you will excel in your field. This positive change will be welcomed by one and all. Lady luck will smile on you. A beautiful person will come into your life. Your financial position too will improve.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be an amazing day. Love will not desert you this time. You will get involved with a person working in your office. He/she is going to be a charming person with refined tastes. Your whole approach towards life will change. You will have internal energy, and you will accomplish some big tasks.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
There will be wonderful bonding that you will share with your beloved today. He/she will exhibit true feelings for you. You will become emotional and reciprocate in a similar manner. Both of you will come closer. Positive incidents will occur. God’s blessings will be on you. You will perform well in your job too. And will make a lasting impression on your colleagues.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will be happy on getting a good news. You will enjoy good bonding with your mate. Thus, your personal relations will blossom. You will get mental satisfaction. Your financial position will be excellent. You will thus establish a balance between doing work with proficiency and taking strong decisions. You will come out as a winner.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will be little dejected and downcast. You will be unable to work hard and will feel lethargic. Some person might not agree with your proposal. Your feelings will get hurt. But your personal life will be wonderful. You will get along well with family members and friends. This will help you in overcoming your problems.